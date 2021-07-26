expand
July 26, 2021

See where gas prices are headed after 2021 U.S. gasoline demand hits new high

By PA News

Published 6:55 am Monday, July 26, 2021

Average gas prices in most states finally drifted lower in the last week with oil prices struggling under the weight of a rise in new COVID cases thanks to the Delta variant and OPEC’s increase in oil production.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, consumers aren’t yet in the clear — “U.S. gasoline demand last week surged to a new 2021 high, besting the week prior to the July 4 holiday.”

Texas gas prices have fallen 2.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.82/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Gas prices in Texas are 4.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 95.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“This shows that motorists aren’t slowing their appetite for hitting the road just yet, and that could further boost prices should demand remain hot,” De Haan said.

“For now, motorists should enjoy the perhaps brief respite at the pump and buckle up for what might be a bumpy finish to summer.”

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $2.47/g today while the most expensive is $3.58/g, a difference of $1.11/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14/g today.

The national average is up 4.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa – $3.01/g, down 2.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.03/g.
San Antonio – $2.74/g, down 4.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.78/g.
Austin – $2.77/g, down 4.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.81/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

July 26, 2020: $1.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)
July 26, 2019: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)
July 26, 2018: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)
July 26, 2017: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)
July 26, 2016: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)
July 26, 2015: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)
July 26, 2014: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)
July 26, 2013: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)
July 26, 2012: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.49/g)
July 26, 2011: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

