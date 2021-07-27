expand
July 27, 2021

G. “Ray” Callas, MD (Courtesy photo)

Area anesthesiologist named Texas Medical Association Trustees vice chair

By PA News

Published 12:18 am Tuesday, July 27, 2021

The Texas Medical Association Board of Trustees elected G. “Ray” Callas, MD, a Beaumont anesthesiologist, as vice chair.

He will serve a one-year term in his board office.

Callas, who has served on the board since 2017, is a former chair of the Association’s Council on Legislation and Council on Constitution & Bylaws.

He serves on the board of directors of TEXPAC, TMA’s political action committee, and on the TEXPAC Candidate Evaluation Committee.

He’s also served as a delegate to the TMA House of Delegates since 2004 and on the Texas delegation to the American Medical Association’s House of Delegates, AMA’s policymaking body.

Callas also is past president of the Jefferson County Medical Society and is a member of its board of directors.

