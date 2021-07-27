Bobbie Lou Loukas, 86, of Port Arthur passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Rose Place in Port Arthur, Texas.

Bobbie was born on November 18, 1934 in San Augustine, Texas to parents Ellie Mae (Birdwell) and Hamp Woods.

She has lived in the Port Arthur area since she was 18 years old and she was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Nederland.

Bobbie enjoyed playing cards and having her Wednesday night outing with her friends. Bobbie was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who loved spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hamp and Ellie Woods, her husband, Luke Vais Loukas, her son, Kolt Luke Loukas and her brother, Herbert Woods.

Those left to cherish her memory will be her son, Kane Loukas and his wife, Kathryn of Maine, her daughter, Tanya Lewis and her husband, Rick of Nederland and her sister, Blanche Murray of San Augustine.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jeremy Loukas, Kristofer Loukas, Jakob Loukas, Austin Loukas, Ryan Lewis, Leah Lewis Jackson and her eight great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 1:00 PM in Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, with a gathering of family and friends from 11:30 AM until service time at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

The family respectfully requests that only vaccinated people attend and must wear a facemask, due to the Covid-19-Delta variant.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Cure Alzheimer’s fund, curealz.org/donate