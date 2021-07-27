expand
July 27, 2021

Fans are loaded into a van Monday morning to benefit seniors in need in Jefferson and Hardin counties. (Courtesy photo)

CHRISTUS helps seniors in need keep cool; now you can too

By PA News

Published 12:20 am Tuesday, July 27, 2021

The summer heat in Southeast Texas is something that should always be taken seriously, especially when it comes to vulnerable populations like seniors.

Unfortunately, many of them live in homes without air conditioning.

Every year, Nutrition and Services for Seniors looks to deliver relief from the heat through its Summer Fan Drive.

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System is supporting this year’s effort with a donation of 100 fans.

Janci Kimball of Nutrition and Services for Seniors and Paul Trevino, CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System president and CEO, display a fan as part of a donation of 100 made Monday by CHRISTUS. (Courtesy photo)

“We are proud to have a community partner like Nutrition and Services for Seniors that works every day to ensure that older adults have access to basic needs and are not left behind,” said Paul Trevino, president and CEO, CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System.

“Our mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ extends beyond the walls of our hospitals and it is important that we support initiatives that also meets the needs of people where they are.”

The 2021 Summer Fan Drive benefits Nutrition and Services for Seniors’ Meals on Wheels homebound clients.

According to the non-profit, more than 1,600 homebound seniors and disabled adults in Jefferson and Hardin counties need help to beat the scorching summer heat.

People over the age of 65 and those with chronic diseases and mental illness are among those who have the greatest chance of suffering from heat-related illness. Donations of fans through this initiative provide and, potentially, save lives.

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Waqar Ahmad stands by the CHRISTUS donation. (Courtesy photo)

“These fans make an immediate difference in the lives of our homebound elderly neighbors and they are true lifesavers in this scorching Texas heat,” said Janci Kimball, Nutrition and Services for Seniors president/CEO

“It is so important that we tend to the needs of our seniors to ensure their health and safety as much as we can. With your generous support, we can let our clients know that CHRISTUS CARES and that although they are at home, they are not alone.”

Nutrition & Services for Seniors delivers nutritious meals to more than 1,600 homebound elderly and disabled adults in Jefferson and Hardin counties every weekday.

For many seniors and individuals with disabilities, the daily visit by a Meals on Wheels driver or volunteer is the only human contact they have all day, making this service “much more than just a meal.”

In addition to delivering meals, the program provides homebound adults in our community access to other life-sustaining needs such as transportation, pet food, grocery bags, shelf stable meals, fresh produce and more to ensure they are able to remain living independently at home, but not alone well into the future.

Donations to support the Annual Summer Fan Drive can be made in person, by mail or online. Fans can be dropped off at 4590 Concord Road, Beaumont, TX 77703. Donations can be made online at seniormeals.org/summer-fan-drive or mailed to Nutrition and Services for Seniors, 4590 Concord Road, Beaumont, TX 77703.

