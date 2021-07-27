COVID cases rising locally, across county. More than 50 diagnosed since Friday.

Another 34 Mid and South County residents tested positive for COVID on Monday, according to information from the Port Arthur Health Department.

This comes one business day after confirming 26 cases Friday.

The new cases include six in Port Arthur, nine in Groves, 12 in Nederland and seven in Port Neches.

While a majority of the reported cases have been diagnosed in people between 20 and 50 years old, nine were detected in those older than 50. One case involves a child 4 or under.

In addition to the 34 cases diagnosed locally, an additional 10 were reported Monday by the Beaumont Health Department.

Jefferson County hospitalization rates have risen to that last seen in late March.

According to the health department, 39.4 percent of county residents 12 and older have been fully vaccinated.

The department will host a town hall meeting Thursday (July 29) at 6 p.m. to discuss and answer questions regarding vaccinations.

The event will take place at the Texas Artist’s Museum, located at 3501 Cultural Center Drive.