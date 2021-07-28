Connie Yvonne Lewis received her heavenly wings on July 18, 2021 at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

She was born to the union of Chester (Gus) Eglin and Anita Susie (Sing) Arnold. Connie accepted Jesus at an early age and was a member of Guiding Star Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Vernon Hudson until her death.

Connie was a member of many organizations and the City-wide Ushers Union.

Connie was a 1972 graduate of Lincoln High School.

She was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur and retired from The P.A.I.S.D. with fifteen years of service.

Connie is preceded in death by her parents, Chester (Gus) and Theresa Eglin, Hubert P. and Anita Susie Arnold.

Connie leaves to cherish her memories her husband of 41+ years, John H. Lewis; four children, John Earl (Tabitha) Lewis of Kansas City, Kansas, Jasmine E. Lewis of Port Arthur, Tx, Jonathan E. (Queta) Lewis and Anitral L. (Steven) Edwards of Nederland, Tx; siblings, Rosalyn (Darrel) Augestine, Chester “Chuck” (Iris) Eglin, Ronald (Agnes) Eglin of Houston, Tx; nine grandchildren; two aunts; one uncle and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Guiding Star Missionary Baptist Church, 448 Gizelle St., Port Arthur, Tx.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Mask required for all who attend.