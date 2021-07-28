expand
July 29, 2021

Lead and background vocalists rehearse Monday for the first time together prior to Thursday’s Motown and More Show. (Photo courtesy of Taylor Getwood)

Get your tickets here for Thursday’s Motown and More show

By Monique Batson

Published 12:31 am Wednesday, July 28, 2021

There’s only one more day to get tickets for the Taylor Getwood Inaugural Motown and More Show, and event organizers say you’ll want to grab them while you can.

“It’s going to be so great,” Getwood said Tuesday. “Rehearsals are going great, especially last night. Everyone was super excited and can’t wait to perform Thursday. Everything is looking good — from the singing, to the presentation, to the energy. All hands are on board for Thursday.”

The event, which officials intend to be annual, will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Compro Event Center in Beaumont. It’s a joint production between Getwood and Lawrence Ingram, former Port Arthur ISD choir director.

The two met when Getwood was in school, where they performed the Motown show for students and community members. Recently they decided to revive it to give back to the area.

“Now more than ever is the time that we need to start celebrating the art we have in our city and county,” Getwood said. “It’s time that we start supporting our art and each other instead of pulling each other down.”

Ingram said a total of 29 people, which includes the band, would be participating in the 19 songs, which includes a big finish.

“The last song is a surprise finale selection,” he said. “It’s going to be good.”

Ingram echoed Getwood’s statements about the ongoing rehearsals, expressing how impressive they have been.

“Oh my God it was pandemonium up there yesterday,” he said about Monday night’s run through. “All the lead singers came out and it was our first rehearsal with lead and background singers. It was just amazing.”

The vocalists come from Port Arthur, Beaumont and surrounding areas.

“The way I have it arranged, it’s going to move swiftly,” Ingram said. “It’s like a production.”

Ticket sales have been good, both said, with very few VIP tickets left. Those allow for discounted concessions, seats in the VIP section and access to random drawings throughout the show.

Tickets can be bought at eventbrite.com or at the door. The eventbrite ticket page will have a link to watch the live stream for $15.

Click here to purchase tickets. 

“There are going to be so many surprises,” Getwood said. “This is a show you definitely don’t want to miss.”

The Compro Event Center is located at 4511 West Cardinal Drive. Tickets range from $15 to $30.

Proceeds from the event will go towards scholarships for lo

