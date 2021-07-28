expand
July 29, 2021

Kary Vincent Jr. signs his first NFL contract at UCHealth Training Center on May 13, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Kary Vincent Jr. faces setback with making Broncos final roster

By PA News

Published 4:20 pm Wednesday, July 28, 2021

The path to making the Denver Broncos final roster became a little more difficult for Memorial graduate Kary Vincent Jr.

 

The speedy defensive back was placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

 

The Broncos also placed fellow rookie Jamar Johnson on the list.

 

The Reserve/COVID-19 list is intended for players who have tested positive for the virus or who have been in close contact with an infected individual. The Broncos are not permitted to disclose which of the categories applies to Johnson and Vincent.

 

The Broncos selected Johnson in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft before adding Vincent in the seventh round.

 

Johnson is expected to compete alongside Caden Sterns, another 2021 fifth-round pick, and several other young players for a reserve role in the Broncos’ safety group.

 

Vincent, who likely projects as a slot cornerback, will battle for a roster spot in a deep cornerback room.

 

Broncos rookies reported for training camp on Saturday. The team held its first training camp practice today.

