July 29, 2021

Man robbed at gunpoint Tuesday evening in Port Arthur, police say

By PA News

Published 12:38 am Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Port Arthur Police are investigating an apparent gunpoint robbery Tuesday night that occurred with little warning.

Sgt. Shelby Harper said the victim told police he was walking to the store when a vehicle drove up and its occupant began speaking to him.

“The passenger got out of the vehicle, pointed a gun at the victim and took his property,” Harper said. “The victim received no injuries.”

Port Arthur Police Department officers were alerted to the robbery at 7:04 p.m. Tuesday.

The robbery took place at 7700 Honeywood Trail.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division is working the case.

