expand
Ad Spot

July 29, 2021

Port Arthur ISD rotating many of its principals ahead of 2021-22 academic year; See the plan

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:34 am Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Some students in the Port Arthur Independent School District will notice a difference in campus leadership when they begin the school year.

The changes are for secondary campus leadership roles.

In one of the changes LaSonya Baptiste is moving from principal at Lincoln Middle School to principal at Wilson Early College High School.

Baptiste is excited for the new school year and new experiences.

“I look forward to building relationships with our school family and supporting our students in meeting the challenging and rigorous expectations of Wilson Early College High School,” Baptiste said.

“It is our goal to inspire transformative growth in our students and empower them to succeed in college, careers and in life, so they’re prepared to positively impact the global community.”

Superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie announced the changes during a summer school board meeting.

He feels the changes are a benefit to the students.

“As a provider of education for our community and to continue assisting our staff to develop their skills, experience and knowledge about the curriculum and different approaches to teaching, the district has made several changes in leadership positions,” Porterie said in a statement to Port Arthur Newsmedia.

“Our staff is dedicated to matching the best skill sets to each learning environment. We are not set on building positions but on creating the best learning environment to meet the changing needs of all children. We have the best staff in PAISD, and everyone is excited for the new challenges the new school year holds.”

The district announced the new assignments through social media and received positive feedback from followers.

Changes include:

  • Memorial High School, principal Dr. Melissa Olivia, previously at Thomas Jefferson Middle School
  • Wilson Early College High School, principal LaSonya Baptiste, previously at Lincoln Middle School
  • Port Arthur Alternative Campus, principal Dr. Brenda Coleman, previously assistant principal at Memorial High School
  • Thomas Jefferson Middle School, principal Dr. Kristi Lewis, previously assistant principal at Memorial High School
  • Lincoln Middle School, principal Dr. Glenn Mitchell, previously principal at Memorial High School
  • Memorial – Student Recover, Luther Thompson, previously at Port Arthur Alternative Campus

Unchanged are:

  • Memorial 9th Grade Academy, principal Dr. Angel Murphy
  • Career And Technical Education, director Kevin Johnson

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Entergy announces effort to build Bridge City power station capable of powering more than 230,000 homes

Judge Jeff Branick talks rising COVID cases, mask plea & future where restrictions could return

Have you seen them? Police release surveillance photo from Nederland armed robbery.

U.S. Attorney: Port Arthur man with “cruel heart” pleads guilty after admitting he shot dog

Check this Out

Entergy announces effort to build Bridge City power station capable of powering more than 230,000 homes

Beaumont

Judge Jeff Branick talks rising COVID cases, mask plea & future where restrictions could return

Local

Have you seen them? Police release surveillance photo from Nederland armed robbery.

Local

U.S. Attorney: Port Arthur man with “cruel heart” pleads guilty after admitting he shot dog

Entertainment

Mexican Heritage Fiesta plans Port Arthur return; pageant entry deadline nears

College/Pro Sports

PNG grad Alicia Abshere follows family legacy becoming a Rangerette

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — UGK tribute mural makes Port Arthur return; Bun B shares reaction

Local

Region’s top industry representatives are under 1 roof next week & YOU’RE invited

community

Tip-A-Cop to aid Special Olympics on Thursday

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: July 21-27

Education

United Board of Missions helps supply uniforms

Education

Back to School event Saturday plans to help hundreds with supplies, more

community

Benefit for former Groves man set for Saturday

High School Sports

Memorial volleyball coach sees potential in young team

Local

COVID concerns increase as cases spike, school year looms, town hall planned

Local

Man robbed at gunpoint Tuesday evening in Port Arthur, police say

Local

Delays cited in termination of LNG customer agreement; major Port Arthur project decision set for 2022

High School Sports

PHOTO GALLERY: Memorial players, coaches host football camp; fun continues Wednesday

Education

Port Arthur ISD rotating many of its principals ahead of 2021-22 academic year; See the plan

community

PHOTO GALLERY — Port Neches firefighters, guests welcome new engine

community

Randy Sonnier Jr. reflects on election victory, Nederland plans

Entertainment

Get your tickets here for Thursday’s Motown and More show

Local

Tax office opening plans for Mid County, Port Arthur following COVID cases

High School Sports

Check out Nederland’s new volleyball uniform & schedule