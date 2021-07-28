PHOTO GALLERY — Port Neches firefighters, guests welcome new engine

PORT NECHES — Using firehouse traditions, Port Neches Fire Department celebrated its newest apparatus, Engine 22 on Tuesday.

Fire Chief Eloy Vega addressed a group of guests representing local industry, local fire departments, the city and more.

First came the traditional “wet down,” where the engine was driven up to the station and was doused by water from one of their ladder trucks. This was followed by the traditional “push in,” where firefighters and friends pushed the engine into the bay.

Vega said the purchase of the engine came in at just under $750,000, and through funds from the city and contributions from stakeholders.

Assistant fire chief Mike Stegall said he has been a firefighter for 31 years and this marks the sixth new apparatus in the city. But fire engines aren’t cheap.

“The city made some sacrifices and they reached out,” Stegall said.

Supporters who helped fund the purchase in-kind or with monetary donations include Southeast Texas Emergency Relief Fund on behalf of Motiva, TPC, Lion Elastomers, Indorama and the Port Neches Volunteer Fire Department.