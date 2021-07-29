expand
Ad Spot

July 29, 2021

Entergy provided this rendering of the Orange County Advanced Power Station. (Courtesy photo)

Entergy announces effort to build Bridge City power station capable of powering more than 230,000 homes

By PA News

Published 1:22 pm Thursday, July 29, 2021

BRIDGE CITY — As part of its plan to meet growing demand across Southeast Texas and modernize its generation fleet, Entergy Texas, Inc. has begun seeking approval to construct the Orange County Advanced Power Station, a 1,215-megawatt, dual fuel combined cycle power facility.

The plant will be located near Bridge City and will be capable of powering more than 230,000 homes and use a combination of natural gas and hydrogen.

Hydrogen produces zero carbon emissions as a fuel source for electric generation, company officials stress.

Entergy Texas President and CEO Sallie Rainer called the new power station a Texas project for Texas customers.

“The addition of this facility will continue our work to provide reliable, low-cost and clean energy in Southeast Texas and will provide more than $1.5 billion in net benefits to customers by reducing reliance on energy markets,” Rainer said.

Within the coming months, Entergy Texas intends to file a request for approval to construct the Orange County Advanced Power Station with the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

If the Public Utility Commission approves Entergy Texas’s application, construction will begin in the second quarter of 2023. Entergy Texas expects the plant to be in service by summer 2026.

An outside economic impact analysis by TXP, Inc. found the construction and operation of the Orange County Advanced Power Station will play a major role in creating jobs and driving increased economic activity.

Estimates indicate construction will provide more than 7,000 direct jobs in Texas and nearly $1.8 billion in economic activity for the regional economy.

Once operational, the plant will provide approximately 27 permanent direct jobs in Texas.

In addition to meeting current customer needs across Southeast Texas, the Orange County Advanced Power Station will be built with a focus on long-term sustainability in an economy where many stakeholders and customers are focused increasingly on decarbonization.

The plant’s ability to be powered by hydrogen, which emits no carbon dioxide, supports its long-term viability for customers and the Southeast Texas community. According to Entergy, Hydrogen is widely used today in industrial processes, including by a number of Entergy Texas’s large industrial customers.

The fuel can be stored nearby in facilities such as in Entergy Texas’s Spindletop storage facility and can be deployed alongside natural gas to produce lower emissions energy reliably when needed, including working in hours when intermittent renewable resources do not generate power.

“Southeast Texas is well-positioned to play a key role in the transition to increased use of hydrogen in electric generation,” Rainer said. “Our region is home to hydrogen producers, pipelines, storage and industrial users. We look forward to working with industry partners on the role the Orange County Advanced Power Station will play in providing reliable power while also meeting the sustainability needs of our customers and communities, and also to establish Southeast Texas as a global hub for hydrogen production and consumption.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Entergy announces effort to build Bridge City power station capable of powering more than 230,000 homes

Judge Jeff Branick talks rising COVID cases, mask plea & future where restrictions could return

Have you seen them? Police release surveillance photo from Nederland armed robbery.

U.S. Attorney: Port Arthur man with “cruel heart” pleads guilty after admitting he shot dog

Check this Out

Entergy announces effort to build Bridge City power station capable of powering more than 230,000 homes

Beaumont

Judge Jeff Branick talks rising COVID cases, mask plea & future where restrictions could return

Local

Have you seen them? Police release surveillance photo from Nederland armed robbery.

Local

U.S. Attorney: Port Arthur man with “cruel heart” pleads guilty after admitting he shot dog

Entertainment

Mexican Heritage Fiesta plans Port Arthur return; pageant entry deadline nears

College/Pro Sports

PNG grad Alicia Abshere follows family legacy becoming a Rangerette

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — UGK tribute mural makes Port Arthur return; Bun B shares reaction

Local

Region’s top industry representatives are under 1 roof next week & YOU’RE invited

community

Tip-A-Cop to aid Special Olympics on Thursday

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: July 21-27

Education

United Board of Missions helps supply uniforms

Education

Back to School event Saturday plans to help hundreds with supplies, more

community

Benefit for former Groves man set for Saturday

High School Sports

Memorial volleyball coach sees potential in young team

Local

COVID concerns increase as cases spike, school year looms, town hall planned

Local

Man robbed at gunpoint Tuesday evening in Port Arthur, police say

Local

Delays cited in termination of LNG customer agreement; major Port Arthur project decision set for 2022

High School Sports

PHOTO GALLERY: Memorial players, coaches host football camp; fun continues Wednesday

Education

Port Arthur ISD rotating many of its principals ahead of 2021-22 academic year; See the plan

community

PHOTO GALLERY — Port Neches firefighters, guests welcome new engine

community

Randy Sonnier Jr. reflects on election victory, Nederland plans

Entertainment

Get your tickets here for Thursday’s Motown and More show

Local

Tax office opening plans for Mid County, Port Arthur following COVID cases

High School Sports

Check out Nederland’s new volleyball uniform & schedule