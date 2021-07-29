Groves Police Department arrests & responses: July 21-27

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from July 21 to July 27:

July 21

April Haley, 47, was arrested for warrants in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.

An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Lay.

July 22

A theft attempt was reported in the 3100 block of Lay.

Salvador Ortiz, 60, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6400 block of Garner.

Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

An assault was reported in the 3800 block of Boyd.

An abandoned vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of Pearl.

July 23

Jazmen Haskins, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 3000 block of Main.

Victor Perez, 27, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3700 block of Main.

Noah Romero, 24, was arrested for running a stop sign and possession of a controlled substance in the 6900 block of 32 nd Street.

Street. Jerry Molley, 22, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6900 block of 32nd Street.

July 24

A vehicle burglary was reported in the 6900 block of Monroe.

An assault was reported in the 6600 block of Terrell.

A criminal mischief was reported in the 6800 block of Camden.

July 25

Moses Fernandez, 21, was arrested for warrants in the 6800 block of Texas 73.

Leonardo Perales, 22, was arrested for warrants in the 6800 block of Texas 73.

July 26

An assault was reported in the 3300 block of Charles.

Deion Davis, 21, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of 39 th Street.

Street. Forgeries were reported in the 6000 block of 39 th Street.

Street. An abandoned vehicle was reported in the 5200 block of 39th Street.

July 27