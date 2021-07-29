expand
July 29, 2021

The Cheniere booth was one of many that welcomed guests at the last Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce Industry Show. This year’s event starts at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center. (Ken Stickney/The News file photo)

Region’s top industry representatives are under 1 roof next week & YOU’RE invited

By PA News

Published 12:34 am Thursday, July 29, 2021

The Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce is inviting local business people, workforce interests and those wanting to learn more about opportunities to its Industry Show next week.

It’s a great chance for contractors to meet industry leaders, organizers say.

The event runs from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday at Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center, 3401 Cultural Center Dr. in Port Arthur.

Attendees don’t have to be Chamber members to attend this free event, but you must register.

Make sure to pre-register early and skip the line by going to portarthurtexas.com and click the link labeled “GPACC Industry Show” under Featured Events. You can also register the day of the event on site.

“We are excited for this event and look forward to seeing you,” Chamber President/CEO Pat Avery said. “The event is a great networking opportunity for the community.”

There will be more than 90 companies from all over the region showcasing their services. Those represented include businesses from hospitality, refineries, petrochemicals, LNG, suppliers, healthcare and much more.

Participating companies will have booths to display their business while the big equipment is displayed outside.

For more information, contact Chamber Membership Director Paige Snyder at 409-963-1107 or Paige@portarthurtexas.com.

The 2020 event was cancelled because of the pandemic, and the 2019 event included approximately 600 people.

