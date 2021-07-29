expand
Ad Spot

July 29, 2021

Junior Miss Elaina Escobedo participates in a Christmas event at Girls’ Haven. (Courtesy photo)

Mexican Heritage Fiesta plans Port Arthur return; pageant entry deadline nears

By Monique Batson

Published 12:37 am Thursday, July 29, 2021

With only one week left before deadline, the Mexican Heritage Society of Port Arthur is seeking pageant contestants as it prepares to resume the annual Mexican Heritage Fiesta after COVID forced last year’s event to cancel for the first time since 1969.

“The girls in the pageant usually have a big production, and we couldn’t practice for that,” said Zita Downs, director of pageants. “The queens agreed they’d hold their title for an extra year.”

Zulema Escobedo, president of the Mexican Heritage Society, said although the queens have served for two years, it was a bittersweet time.

“They really only worked for five months and then they couldn’t do anything,” she said. “They’re sad because their reign was only five months even though it was two years. But at the same time they’re happy that there’s going to be an event this year.”

Escobedo said each year the royal court is extremely active in the community.

“We’re very proud of them,” she added.

Miss Mexican Heritage receives a $1,000 scholarship, but she’s just one of several students in the area that receive scholarships with funds raised from the annual Fiesta. There are categories for children of every age, and anyone of Hispanic decent within 100 miles of Port Arthur is eligible to apply.

But that isn’t the only attraction at the event that can draw as many as 2,500 attendees throughout the course of the day.

Opening ceremonies begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 11, Downs said, and the Fiesta goes until midnight.

“It’s a big party,” she said.

Held at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur, the fundraiser includes dancers, vendors, live music, authentic Mexican food, children’s activities and more.

Nonprofits wanting to participate are able to set up outside the center to join at no cost.

“In Mexico most of the events are held outside, so we asked the Civic Center if we could extend to outside and they agreed,” Escobedo said. “Last time we ended up having someone inside that wanted to be outside, so two vendors traded places.”

While ticket prices have yet to be determined, Escobedo said they’re always affordable.

“It’s very family oriented and we want to make it very affordable where you can come with everyone,” she said.

 

Pageant participants

If you’d like to enter the pageant, call 409-718-8638 or find the application at mexicanheritagefiesta.com. Application deadline is Aug. 1.

 

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Entergy announces effort to build Bridge City power station capable of powering more than 230,000 homes

Judge Jeff Branick talks rising COVID cases, mask plea & future where restrictions could return

Have you seen them? Police release surveillance photo from Nederland armed robbery.

U.S. Attorney: Port Arthur man with “cruel heart” pleads guilty after admitting he shot dog

Check this Out

Entergy announces effort to build Bridge City power station capable of powering more than 230,000 homes

Beaumont

Judge Jeff Branick talks rising COVID cases, mask plea & future where restrictions could return

Local

Have you seen them? Police release surveillance photo from Nederland armed robbery.

Local

U.S. Attorney: Port Arthur man with “cruel heart” pleads guilty after admitting he shot dog

Entertainment

Mexican Heritage Fiesta plans Port Arthur return; pageant entry deadline nears

College/Pro Sports

PNG grad Alicia Abshere follows family legacy becoming a Rangerette

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — UGK tribute mural makes Port Arthur return; Bun B shares reaction

Local

Region’s top industry representatives are under 1 roof next week & YOU’RE invited

community

Tip-A-Cop to aid Special Olympics on Thursday

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: July 21-27

Education

United Board of Missions helps supply uniforms

Education

Back to School event Saturday plans to help hundreds with supplies, more

community

Benefit for former Groves man set for Saturday

High School Sports

Memorial volleyball coach sees potential in young team

Local

COVID concerns increase as cases spike, school year looms, town hall planned

Local

Man robbed at gunpoint Tuesday evening in Port Arthur, police say

Local

Delays cited in termination of LNG customer agreement; major Port Arthur project decision set for 2022

High School Sports

PHOTO GALLERY: Memorial players, coaches host football camp; fun continues Wednesday

Education

Port Arthur ISD rotating many of its principals ahead of 2021-22 academic year; See the plan

community

PHOTO GALLERY — Port Neches firefighters, guests welcome new engine

community

Randy Sonnier Jr. reflects on election victory, Nederland plans

Entertainment

Get your tickets here for Thursday’s Motown and More show

Local

Tax office opening plans for Mid County, Port Arthur following COVID cases

High School Sports

Check out Nederland’s new volleyball uniform & schedule