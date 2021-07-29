expand
Ad Spot

July 29, 2021

United Board of Missions volunteers take applications for uniform vouchers at Bob Hope School. (Courtesy photo)

United Board of Missions helps supply uniforms

By PA News

Published 12:16 am Thursday, July 29, 2021

In effort to ease back-to-school expenses, The United Board of Missions recently helped out Mid and South County Bob Hope elementary and middle schools families with a uniform voucher program.

Qualifying families that applied received a voucher toward the purchase of a uniform for the Bob Hope School student.

Volunteers worked with school officials and Young Fashions Uniforms out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to carry out the program.

UBM Executive Director Debbie Perkins said this year’s assistance was made possible by generous help from Port Arthur Sertoma and Sempra LNG.

UBM staff is hopeful other funding comes in to assist families throughout the school year.

For further information on assisting, call 409-962-5661.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Judge Jeff Branick talks rising COVID cases, mask plea & future where restrictions could return

Have you seen them? Police release surveillance photo from Nederland armed robbery.

U.S. Attorney: Port Arthur man with “cruel heart” pleads guilty after admitting he shot dog

Mexican Heritage Fiesta plans Port Arthur return; pageant entry deadline nears

Beaumont

Judge Jeff Branick talks rising COVID cases, mask plea & future where restrictions could return

Local

Have you seen them? Police release surveillance photo from Nederland armed robbery.

Local

U.S. Attorney: Port Arthur man with “cruel heart” pleads guilty after admitting he shot dog

Entertainment

Mexican Heritage Fiesta plans Port Arthur return; pageant entry deadline nears

College/Pro Sports

PNG grad Alicia Abshere follows family legacy becoming a Rangerette

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — UGK tribute mural makes Port Arthur return; Bun B shares reaction

Local

Region’s top industry representatives are under 1 roof next week & YOU’RE invited

community

Tip-A-Cop to aid Special Olympics on Thursday

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: July 21-27

Education

United Board of Missions helps supply uniforms

Education

Back to School event Saturday plans to help hundreds with supplies, more

community

Benefit for former Groves man set for Saturday

High School Sports

Memorial volleyball coach sees potential in young team

Local

COVID concerns increase as cases spike, school year looms, town hall planned

Local

Man robbed at gunpoint Tuesday evening in Port Arthur, police say

Local

Delays cited in termination of LNG customer agreement; major Port Arthur project decision set for 2022

High School Sports

PHOTO GALLERY: Memorial players, coaches host football camp; fun continues Wednesday

Education

Port Arthur ISD rotating many of its principals ahead of 2021-22 academic year; See the plan

community

PHOTO GALLERY — Port Neches firefighters, guests welcome new engine

community

Randy Sonnier Jr. reflects on election victory, Nederland plans

Entertainment

Get your tickets here for Thursday’s Motown and More show

Local

Tax office opening plans for Mid County, Port Arthur following COVID cases

High School Sports

Check out Nederland’s new volleyball uniform & schedule

Local

New trial date set for suspect in 2018 killing of Floyd Dergent in Port Arthur