Free health fair set for Saturday

Gulf Coast Health Center Inc. will host the 7th Annual Community Health Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center.

The free event includes blood pressure check, blood sugar test, vision testing, COVID testing (drive-thru only), COVID vaccines, HIV rapid test, cholesterol test, remote registration/demonstration for blood pressure and glucose, LifeShare Blood Drive, snow cones, popcorn and more.

Face masks are required at all times.