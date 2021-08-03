expand
Ad Spot

August 4, 2021

Gregory Paul Daniels

Gregory Paul Daniels

By PA News

Published 4:17 pm Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Gregory Paul Daniels, 60, also known as “PeeWee” received his heavenly wings on Monday morning, July 26, 2021.

He was a resident of Port Arthur, Tx and was employed with Port Arthur Housing Authority.

Gregory served in the Army as a National Guard for over 20 years where he was ranked as a Sgt E-5.

He was survived by his parents Carol Frances and Eddie (Bo Pete) Guillory (Port Arthur, TX); his two children Shavon (Nikki-Nee) Williams (Port Arthur) and Stephon Daniels (Port Arthur); three grandchildren Kirban Jr., Khalia, and Zyaire; three siblings Gale Daniels (Austin, TX), Ray “Adams” Daniels and Lori “Mookie” Daniels (Port Arthur, TX) and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends he came in contact with that became his family.

Visitation will be from 12 pm until 2 pm with funeral service scheduled for 2 pm on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Barnes Memorial United Methodist Church with Pastor Donald Ray Bonnie officiating along with Apostle Glenn Alexander of Ruach Ministries International.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Woman gets trial date in Sartin’s Seafood founder’s death

Councilman names replacement for EDC board member that resigned

Local hospital officials: Virus spiking faster than in 2020

Groves council to hold budget workshops

Local

Woman gets trial date in Sartin’s Seafood founder’s death

Local

Councilman names replacement for EDC board member that resigned

Local

Local hospital officials: Virus spiking faster than in 2020

Groves

Groves council to hold budget workshops

community

PHOTOS — Nederland ISD preps families for start of school

Local

Port Arthur Health Department reports nearly 40 new COVID cases, 1 fatality in last 24 hours

Local

SETX hospital leaders call for vaccinations, major precautions: “We are deeply concerned”

Business

Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation names interim director

Local

Port Arthur man runs from cops, crawls on roof & talks of meth and gun

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Introducing Port Arthur 6th grader Tannika Roberts, top performer in library’s summer reading program

Education

Local schools providing free breakfasts, lunches to all students; indicate when program could end

Local

Linda’s Lighthouse Back to School event returns Saturday; see how you can benefit

Groves

More houses & more trash causing Groves garbage pickup concerns

Local

Act 1 Scene 1 to present “The Wild Women of Winedale”

Local

Free health fair set for Saturday

Local

Service pump & air release failure causes wastewater discharge; details Port Arthur precautions

Local

Port Arthur confirms COVID-19 Delta Variant reported locally; shares latest virus numbers

Local

Gas demand sets another 2021 week high; analyst shares when curve will end

Golf

BASF & TotalEnergies’ Miracle Match benefits Be the Match, Gift of Life and LifeShare Blood Center

Business

ON THE MENU — Big Doobie’s Boudin and Cracklins has big Cajun flavor in award-winning food

Local

2 local men indicted in copper theft at Port Arthur ISD property

Business

PHOTO GALLERY — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux celebrates instant community connection

Check this Out

Local authors share Mexican adventure, African American ABCs & devotional workbooks

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: July 19-25