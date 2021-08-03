expand
August 4, 2021

The Port Arthur EDC is located in 501 Procter St. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation names interim director

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:40 am Tuesday, August 3, 2021

The Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation named a familiar face to serve as interim director of the organization.

Ike Mills, who is listed as the executive director of the Port Arthur Chamber Minority Chamber of Commerce, was approved for the position during a Monday evening meeting. He will serve on an interim basis until a new director is hired.

Ike Mills

Board members spent approximately 30 minutes in closed session to discuss the “matters of personnel, chief executive officer.”

Mills previously served as executive director of the EDC and prior to this he served as a financial planner for the City of Port Arthur.

Allowing for an interim allows Mills to work with outgoing CEO Floyd Batiste, who resigned from the post recently. Batiste’s last day is Sept. 30.

Mills has more than 25 years experience in economic and community development matters, according to his biography on the Port Arthur Chamber Minority Chamber of Commerce website.

Read more here about concerns within the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation.

In other action, the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation:

  • Opted to wait until January 2022 to name a vice president to the PAEDC board.
  • Accepted the resignation letter from board member John Chirafis
  • Approved a letter of intent for a medical facility infrastructure.
  • Approved a letter of intent for Gulfway Shopping Center infrastructure.
  • Approved the closing of the contract with AWC Inc.
  • Approved the closing of the contract with PARC enterprises Inc.
  • Approved the closing of the contract with MP1 Construction LLC.
  • Approved the closing of the contract with Max Holdings LLC.

