Port Arthur Health Department reports nearly 40 new COVID cases, 1 fatality in last 24 hours

COVID-19 updates released Tuesday by the City of Port Arthur Health Department included more disease confirmations and the tragic development of a local death attributed to the coronavirus.

The Health Department is reporting a COVID-19 related death in a resident of Port Neches. This individual was a White male between 60 and 65 years old.

“It has been determined that this individual had underlying health conditions,” a health department statement read. “The Health Department has reported 15 COVID-19 related deaths for Port Neches since the beginning of the pandemic. We emphasize again that COVID-19 is still a very serious disease. Please continue to be vigilant and protect yourself and your family.”

Those interested can call the City of Port Arthur Health Department’s COVID line at (409) 983-8880 for additional information and guidance on test sites.

Dial (409) 332-6125 for information about COVID Vaccines.

From Monday, the City of Port Arthur Health Department is reporting COVID-19 positive individuals for Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland and Port Neches. There are confirmations of nine for Port Arthur; eight for Groves; 11 for Nederland and 11 for Port Neches.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported Monday is 39.