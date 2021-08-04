expand
August 4, 2021

50-plus new COVID cases, new Mid County death reported Wednesday

By PA News

Published 11:22 am Wednesday, August 4, 2021

More than 50 new cases and another fatality were lowlights of the Port Arthur Health Department’s latest COVID-19 update.

Shared Wednesday morning and gleaned from information compiled Tuesday, the City of Port Arthur Health Department is reporting COVID-19 positive individuals for Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland and Port Neches.

There are confirmations of 14 for Port Arthur; eight for Groves; 18 for Nederland and 15 for Port Neches. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported is 55.

It is with great sadness that the City of Port Arthur Health Department is also reporting a COVID-19 related death in a resident of Groves.

This individual was a White male between 60 and 65 years old. It has been determined this individual had underlying health conditions.

The Health Department has reported 19 COVID-19 related deaths for Groves since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Health Department reported a COVID-19 related death in a resident of Port Neches. This individual was a White male between 60 and 65 years old.

