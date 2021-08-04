expand
August 4, 2021

Lamar Quarterback Jalen Dummett hopes to make a leap during his senior season. (Chris Moore/The News)

Beer Garden, Cardinal Cabanas & Kids Zone touted in Lamar football gameday experience

By PA News

Published 10:30 am Wednesday, August 4, 2021

BEAUMONT — With the start of preseason camp just hours away, Lamar University has announced new additions to the gameday experience for the 2021 fall season. LU will be adding a Beer Garden (presented by Giglio Distributing) and the Cardinal Cabanas for the upcoming season.

For the youngsters, LU will also be hosting a Kids Zone within the stadium.

“One of my main goals from the moment I arrived was to enhance the gameday experience for students and fans,” said LU Director of Athletics Marco Born.

“We’re very excited about these new additions to gameday. I believe this will add to the experience for all fans.”

Located in the south end zone, tickets for the beer garden are $35 per ticket which will include two drink vouchers. It will feature exclusive beers from Giglio Distributing.

To provide a cooler setting during the game, the beer garden will include an artificial turf surface and umbrellas for shade, to go along with tables and chairs. The ticket will also include free lawn games exclusive to the beer garden.

Tickets for the Beer Garden will be available when single-game tickets go on sale.

Along with the Beer Gardens, LU is adding another way for fans to enjoy the games via the Cardinal Cabanas. This premium suite experience will also be located in the south end zone.

There will be six tents available – two 13×13 tents and four 10×10 tents. Each tent includes a 50-inch 4K TV, a six-foot LU branded table, a high-top table, a case of beer, access to the Beer Gardens, mini cornhole game and access to power for charging phones.

Catering for the tents will also be available for purchase.

For more information, or to reserve a tent, please call (409) 880-1715.

Beer Garden, Cardinal Cabanas & Kids Zone touted in Lamar football gameday experience

