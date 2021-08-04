expand
Ad Spot

August 4, 2021

Groves council to hold budget workshops

By Chris Moore

Published 12:27 am Wednesday, August 4, 2021

GROVES — Groves city council members agreed to hold multiple budget workshops over the next few weeks in order to meet with department heads.

Work sessions are often called so council members can further discuss and evaluate issues and gather information. These are open to the public.

The council received a budget report from City Manager D.E. Sosa Monday.

Sosa said the city council typically meets with department supervisors during a regular meeting.

However, multiple councilmembers expressed interest in having a workshop prior to the bi-monthly meetings. The council regularly meets every other Monday.

Sosa said there aren’t that many changes in the budget from last year.

“The changes in the budget are incremental for the most part,” he said. “We are not starting from zero. Ninety percent of the budget is already set. There is nothing we can do about it.”

Mayor Chris Borne said he would like a workshop since three of the sitting councilmembers have not been through it before.

“I am going to request a work session before the final approval of the budget so that we can have our questions answered,” he said.

Sosa said a work session might have to happen because there are “not enough council meetings between now and time we have to pass this.”

Ward 3 Councilman Sidney Badon, who has been through a budget review before, said he wanted to have two sessions and split the schedule with the department leaders so that the council can better grasp the task.

“With new council, and me, too, they can ask the department questions and not be rushed into things,” he said. “I think it would be a good thing. We used to do it years ago.”

The mayor said the work session will allow for the budgets to be properly vetted.

“We just want to air out all of the questions that have been accumulated over the course of the year,” Borne said.

The last possible day for a hearing on the budget, by Texas Law, is Sept. 28 and the last day for a city council to adopt a budget is Sept. 29.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Woman gets trial date in Sartin’s Seafood founder’s death

Councilman names replacement for EDC board member that resigned

Local hospital officials: Virus spiking faster than in 2020

Groves council to hold budget workshops

Local

Woman gets trial date in Sartin’s Seafood founder’s death

Local

Councilman names replacement for EDC board member that resigned

Local

Local hospital officials: Virus spiking faster than in 2020

Groves

Groves council to hold budget workshops

community

PHOTOS — Nederland ISD preps families for start of school

Local

Port Arthur Health Department reports nearly 40 new COVID cases, 1 fatality in last 24 hours

Local

SETX hospital leaders call for vaccinations, major precautions: “We are deeply concerned”

Business

Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation names interim director

Local

Port Arthur man runs from cops, crawls on roof & talks of meth and gun

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Introducing Port Arthur 6th grader Tannika Roberts, top performer in library’s summer reading program

Education

Local schools providing free breakfasts, lunches to all students; indicate when program could end

Local

Linda’s Lighthouse Back to School event returns Saturday; see how you can benefit

Groves

More houses & more trash causing Groves garbage pickup concerns

Local

Act 1 Scene 1 to present “The Wild Women of Winedale”

Local

Free health fair set for Saturday

Local

Service pump & air release failure causes wastewater discharge; details Port Arthur precautions

Local

Port Arthur confirms COVID-19 Delta Variant reported locally; shares latest virus numbers

Local

Gas demand sets another 2021 week high; analyst shares when curve will end

Golf

BASF & TotalEnergies’ Miracle Match benefits Be the Match, Gift of Life and LifeShare Blood Center

Business

ON THE MENU — Big Doobie’s Boudin and Cracklins has big Cajun flavor in award-winning food

Local

2 local men indicted in copper theft at Port Arthur ISD property

Business

PHOTO GALLERY — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux celebrates instant community connection

Check this Out

Local authors share Mexican adventure, African American ABCs & devotional workbooks

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: July 19-25