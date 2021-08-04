expand
August 4, 2021

The Port Arthur vaccine hub is now located in the Texas Artist Museum building, 3501 Cultural Center Drive. (Chris Moore/The News)

Port Arthur’s COVID Vaccine Clinic announces extended hours; Health Dept. reports 2nd local death this week

By PA News

Published 12:41 pm Wednesday, August 4, 2021

The Port Arthur Health Department’s COVID Vaccine Clinic is staying open for extended hours to provide vaccines to help those who are working during the day.

On Thursday (Aug. 5), individuals may come to the clinic from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Texas Artist’s Museum, 3501 Cultural Center Drive.

The Pfizer Vaccine, for individuals 12 and above; the Moderna Vaccine, for persons 18 years old, and above; and the Johnson and Johnson Vaccine for those age 18 and above are all available to the public.

Please call the City of Port Arthur Health Department’s COVID line at (409) 983-8880 for additional information and guidance on test sites.

Please call (409) 332-6125 for information about the COVID Vaccines.

The extended hours comes as more than 50 new cases and another fatality were lowlighted by the Port Arthur Health Department’s latest COVID-19 update.

Shared Wednesday morning and gleaned from information compiled Tuesday, the City of Port Arthur Health Department is reporting COVID-19 positive individuals for Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland and Port Neches.

There are confirmations of 14 for Port Arthur; eight for Groves; 18 for Nederland and 15 for Port Neches. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported is 55.

It is with great sadness that the City of Port Arthur Health Department is also reporting a COVID-19 related death in a resident of Groves.

This individual was a White male between 60 and 65 years old. It has been determined this individual had underlying health conditions.

The Health Department has reported 19 COVID-19 related deaths for Groves since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Health Department reported a COVID-19 related death in a resident of Port Neches. This individual was a White male between 60 and 65 years old.

