Groves Police Department arrests & responses: July 28-August 3

Groves Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 28 – Aug. 3:

July 28

A theft was reported in the 2200 block of Owens Avenue.

Criminal trespass was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

An assault was reported in the 6600 block of Terrell Street.

A forgery was reported in the 3300 block of Cleveland Avenue.

July 29

An assault was reported in the 3700 block of Charles Avenue.

Criminal trespass was reported in the 5500 block of Craig Avenue.

A theft was reported in the 3800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

July 30

David Moreno, 18, was arrested for warrants in the 3300 block of East Parkway.

Ismael Contreras, 36,was arrested for warrants in the 6500 block of Washington Boulevard.

An assault was reported in the 5100 block of Woodlawn Street.

A theft was reported in the 3700 block of Grant Avenue.

An assault was reported in the 4200 block of Main Avenue.

July 31

Brian Duplantis, 49, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Carlie Gonzales, 29, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3100 block of Taft Avenue.

Dresden Weeks, 31, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

An assault was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

An assault was reported in the 2600 block of Fourth Avenue.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 3300 block of Cleveland Avenue.

Criminal trespass was reported in the 2800 block of Pearl Avenue.

Aug. 1

Guillermo Contreras, 40, was arrested for possession of controlled substances, and driving while intoxicated in the 6000 block of 15 th Street.

Street. Patrick Roberts, 28, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of 39 Th Street.

Street. Lenward Ray Wycoff Jr., 42, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Graves Avenue.

Juan Morciglio, 35, was arrested for warrants in the 3700 block of Joplin Avenue.

An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

A dangerous dog at large was reported in the 5200 block of Jackson Boulevard.

Aug. 2

Angelica Jacquet, 42, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

Bernard Colbert, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 5400 block of East Parkway.

Jamie Keal, 21, was arrested for warrants in the 2300 block of Main Avenue.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 6300 block of Washington Street.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2800 block of Rose Lane.

Aug. 3