Groves Police Department arrests & responses: July 28-August 3
Groves Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 28 – Aug. 3:
July 28
- A theft was reported in the 2200 block of Owens Avenue.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- An assault was reported in the 6600 block of Terrell Street.
- A forgery was reported in the 3300 block of Cleveland Avenue.
July 29
- An assault was reported in the 3700 block of Charles Avenue.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 5500 block of Craig Avenue.
- A theft was reported in the 3800 block of Lincoln Avenue.
July 30
- David Moreno, 18, was arrested for warrants in the 3300 block of East Parkway.
- Ismael Contreras, 36,was arrested for warrants in the 6500 block of Washington Boulevard.
- An assault was reported in the 5100 block of Woodlawn Street.
- A theft was reported in the 3700 block of Grant Avenue.
- An assault was reported in the 4200 block of Main Avenue.
July 31
- Brian Duplantis, 49, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- Carlie Gonzales, 29, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3100 block of Taft Avenue.
- Dresden Weeks, 31, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- An assault was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
- An assault was reported in the 2600 block of Fourth Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3300 block of Cleveland Avenue.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 2800 block of Pearl Avenue.
Aug. 1
- Guillermo Contreras, 40, was arrested for possession of controlled substances, and driving while intoxicated in the 6000 block of 15th Street.
- Patrick Roberts, 28, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of 39Th Street.
- Lenward Ray Wycoff Jr., 42, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Graves Avenue.
- Juan Morciglio, 35, was arrested for warrants in the 3700 block of Joplin Avenue.
- An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- A dangerous dog at large was reported in the 5200 block of Jackson Boulevard.
Aug. 2
- Angelica Jacquet, 42, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
- Bernard Colbert, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 5400 block of East Parkway.
- Jamie Keal, 21, was arrested for warrants in the 2300 block of Main Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6300 block of Washington Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2800 block of Rose Lane.
Aug. 3
- Desmin Henry, 34, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- A theft was reported in the 5500 block of 25Th Street.