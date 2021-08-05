expand
August 6, 2021

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: July 28-August 3

By PA News

Published 12:20 am Thursday, August 5, 2021

Groves Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 28 – Aug. 3:

July 28

  • A theft was reported in the 2200 block of Owens Avenue.
  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • An assault was reported in the 6600 block of Terrell Street.
  • A forgery was reported in the 3300 block of Cleveland Avenue.

July 29

  • An assault was reported in the 3700 block of Charles Avenue.
  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 5500 block of Craig Avenue.
  • A theft was reported in the 3800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

July 30

  • David Moreno, 18, was arrested for warrants in the 3300 block of East Parkway.
  • Ismael Contreras, 36,was arrested for warrants in the 6500 block of Washington Boulevard.
  • An assault was reported in the 5100 block of Woodlawn Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 3700 block of Grant Avenue.
  • An assault was reported in the 4200 block of Main Avenue.

July 31

  • Brian Duplantis, 49, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Carlie Gonzales, 29, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3100 block of Taft Avenue.
  • Dresden Weeks, 31, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • An assault was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
  • An assault was reported in the 2600 block of Fourth Avenue.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3300 block of Cleveland Avenue.
  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 2800 block of Pearl Avenue.

Aug. 1

  • Guillermo Contreras, 40, was arrested for possession of controlled substances, and driving while intoxicated in the 6000 block of 15th Street.
  • Patrick Roberts, 28, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of 39Th Street.
  • Lenward Ray Wycoff Jr., 42, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Graves Avenue.
  • Juan Morciglio, 35, was arrested for warrants in the 3700 block of Joplin Avenue.
  • An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • A dangerous dog at large was reported in the 5200 block of Jackson Boulevard.

Aug. 2

  • Angelica Jacquet, 42, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Bernard Colbert, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 5400 block of East Parkway.
  • Jamie Keal, 21, was arrested for warrants in the 2300 block of Main Avenue.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6300 block of Washington Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2800 block of Rose Lane.

Aug. 3

  • Desmin Henry, 34, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • A theft was reported in the 5500 block of 25Th Street.

