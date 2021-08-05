KAY DECUIR — Shining a spotlight on Nederland artist, business and market day

I would like to share some exciting information about what is happening in Nederland. We have so many projects underway at the Nederland EDC, but this month I want to specifically highlight a local artist, some new businesses and our Old Town Nederland Fall Market Day.

Valerie Simoneaux is a 19-year-old artist born and raised in Nederland and is a blooming artist entrepreneur.

Growing up Valerie always had a love for art but as more time passed it became a passion.

Valerie graduated from Nederland High School in 2020.

While in high school, she was involved in art class and art club, where she was able to grow more as an artist as new opportunities arose like local art contests, creating art for the community as murals, commissions, art events and, now, being able to share her art around the U.S. as a small business owner.

She bought her first paints and canvases at 13 years of age, and that’s when the passion began. She loved seeing progress and opportunities over the years, and that’s what grew her love towards painting, as well as being able to express herself through the stroke of a brush.

She shared that “as a little girl, my goal was to paint around the town. Now as a young adult, I can look back and know that I would be making little me proud as I accomplish this step-in life and more to come.”

You will find additional paintings and murals across Nederland inside many of the boutiques and exterior buildings. Last year she also debuted her artwork during Old Town Nederland Market Days.

This year the Old Town Nederland Fall Market Day will be held on Boston Avenue Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This week you will be able to download a copy of the application from the NEDC Website at nededc.com.

As for Valerie and her futures plans, her goal is to attend art school.

She is thankful for the support of her family and friends as she embarks on her journey and continues her success working within the Arts.

Another quote from Valerie that truly hit home with me is, “Create your reality,” because as an artist we have the ability to turn a blank canvas into a piece of artwork, therefore it’s the same with life.”

As a local artist and entrepreneur, NEDC cannot wait to see what happens in life for this young lady.

If you haven’t been on Boston Avenue recently, you need to check out the beautiful murals painted on the Arch and the Field of Tulips painted by Mr. Gary Holman of San Leon, Texas.

In the Boston Avenue Courtyard across from the Field of Tulips you will find the mural Valerie is currently painting, it is simply the town name, NEDERLAND. This mural captures many facets of the history of Nederland.

We have been blessed with many new store openings such as Sugar Momma Confections on Boston Avenue, Fit Fuel on Nederland Avenue and Hey Grill Hey on 27th Street.

We have more coming in 2021 so stay tuned in to see what is happening in Nederland.

Kay DeCuir is the executive director of the Nederland Economic Development Corporation. She can be reached at kdecuir@nededc.com.