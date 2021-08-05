expand
August 6, 2021

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: July 26-August 1

By PA News

Published 12:24 am Thursday, August 5, 2021

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from July 26 to Aug. 1:

  • Jeffery Ostos, 22, driving while intoxicated
  • Noah Coats, 21, assault offense touch-family violence
  • Lacy Fontenot, 40, criminal trespass
  • Kenneth Barthol, 26, public intoxication
  • Ethan Darbone, 31, public intoxication
  • Jason Williams, 40, warrant other agency
  • John Brooks, 43, warrant other agency/evading arrest
  • Mark Avila, 60, warrant other agency
  • Devon Dill, 22, terroristic threat of family/household
  • Ryan Setliff, 34, Nederland warrants
  • Alvin Auffant, 53, warrant other agency
  • Roy Jackson, 33, warrant other agency
  • Jorge Enriquez, 36, assault-family violence

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 26 to Aug. 1:

July 26

  • Aggravated robbery was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of North Memorial Freeway.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Atlanta.
  • A person was arrested for assault offensive touch -family violence in the 3300 block of Avenue D.

July 27

  • Found property was reported in the 200 block of Memorial Freeway.
  • Terroristic threat was reported in the 3000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
  • Leaving the scene was reported in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 37th Street.
  • A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 1400 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1500 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of Avenue H.

July 28

  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of North Memorial Freeway.
  • A dog at large was reported in the 900 block of North 17th Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Nederland Avenue.

July 29

  • Assault family violence was reported in the 2500 block of Avenue F.
  • Found property was reported in the 3200 block of Avenue C.
  • A death was reported in the 100 block of Sterling Ridge.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and evading arrest in the 900 block of North 22nd Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of West Chicago.

July 30

  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • An information report was completed in the 5000 block of U.S. 69.
  • Theft was reported in the 1000 block of North 27th Street.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of North Twin City Highway.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 2400 block of Nashville.

July 31

  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 500 block of Atlanta.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue E.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
  • A runaway was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue N.
  • A death was reported in the 500 block of South 5 ½ Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of Avenue K.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3400 block of Parkway.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for assault family violence in the 2600 block of Avenue F.

Aug. 1

  • A person was arrested for terroristic threat of family/household in the 2800 block of Canal.

 

 

