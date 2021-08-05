expand
August 6, 2021

PAISD — Healthy meals offered to all at no cost this year

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Thursday, August 5, 2021

Port Arthur ISD recently announced its policy that this school year healthy meals will be offered every school day to all students at no cost.

Typically, a student’s household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals. However, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the 2021-22 school year.

Each school/site or central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed upon request.

In addition to the Seamless Summer Option, Port Arthur ISD will continue to operate the Community Eligibility Program for the 2021-22 school year.

Parents/Guardians will not be required to submit a free/reduced meal application; however, Port Arthur ISD is asking that families complete the required socioeconomic information from included int the registration packet.

By doing so, it ensures our students can continue to receive the additional funding and benefits from programs that require the information to be collected.

The information collected is confidential and will NOT be shared or used for any other purpose.

For additional information, contact Ariel Guidry Bodden in the Child Nutrition Department at 409-989-6232 or Ariel.Guidry@paisd.org.

