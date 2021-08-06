expand
August 6, 2021

See what’s coming to Port Arthur: City Wide Evening of Hope & downtown holiday celebration approved

By Monique Batson

August 6, 2021

Port Arthur residents will be treated to two new events later this year after the City Council recently approved a praise and worship event as well as a revamped holiday celebration downtown.

James Reed, founder of Chosen Generation Evangelistic Ministries, received council approval to utilize the Port Arthur Pavilion, located at 500 Proctor St., for the City Wide Evening of Hope, Praise and Worship on Sept. 25.

“It was laid on my heart last year but I think the appropriate time is now,” Reed told councilmembers.

“We definitely want to make sure that God is being glorified in Port Arthur, because a lot of time we talk about crime and all the other stuff but if we can get at least a few people to come to God, that would be more than anything.”

The ministry will begin the day feeding police and fire department employees from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The worship event, which will include bands and vendors, is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m.

“The main thing is making sure we give God the glory in the city of Port Arthur,” Reed said.

“We do it in church all the time, but it’s time to take the church outside. Let people experience what they need to experience. Bring hope back to Port Arthur as well as encouragement and love because — once again — if we’re not doing it, who else is gonna do it?”

Councilwoman Charlotte Moses was also granted permission to use up to $25,000 on the downtown holiday celebration. However, this year it’s labeled as an inaugural event.

Previous years have featured a lighted cultural parade, music, food, vendors, performances from local school choirs and guest appearances from a variety of different characters.

“It’s planning our Christmas downtown as we’ve done every year annually, but this year we’re doing something special,” she said. “I’ve been working with the committee and we’re looking forward to an amazing downtown celebration this year.”

