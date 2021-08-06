expand
Ad Spot

August 6, 2021

The wastewater has impacted the 46th Street lift station behind 4401 Texas 73/5 Point Credit Unio

Line failure leads to 100,000 gallons of discharged wastewater

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:40 am Friday, August 6, 2021

Port Arthur city crews and crews with Jefferson County Drainage District No. 7 are working together to contain more than 100,000 gallons of discharged wastewater.

The wastewater, meaning the stuff that gets flushed down the toilet as well as water from sinks and baths, has impacted the 46th Street lift station behind 4401 Texas 73/5 Point Credit Union, according to information submitted to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

“The infrastructure around the 46th Street lift station suffered a catastrophic failure which started a sanitary sewer overflow condition,” said Donnie Stanton, the city’s interim director of utility operations.

“TCEQ was notified immediately and when the threshold reached a certain number of galloons, the public notification went out.”

The area, according to the TCEQ document, is an open field near the lift station and drainage canal operated by DD7.

The overflow, he said, is going into an unpopulated area and is being treated with chlorine.

The area, according to the TCEQ document, is an open field near the lift station and drainage canal operated by DD7.

On Tuesday, members of the DD7 board learned of the wastewater discharge from DD7 general manager Phil Kelley.

A DD7 representative said they estimate they are holding about a million galloons in their system as of Tuesday.

Kelley, during this week’s meeting, said they have established some dams to hold some of the spill though some has reached an area they are working to pump out.

Stanton said that within about 24 hours of learning of the issue they had contractors out.

“They are working on repairs so the overflow can stop as soon as possible,” Stanton said. “We are setting up and apparatus so we can pump into our standard sewer collection system and get it where it needs t go to be treated.”

Stanton said it is difficult to estimate the amount of wastewater that has been discharged.

There is no immediate timeline as to when the line will be repaired but officials hope to have it fixed by the weekend.

Stanton wanted to stress the fact the discharge is in no way impacting the drinking water supply.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur Police: Mother arrested for helping son avoid fatal hit-&-run investigation for 2 years

West Brook’s Bryce Anderson announces where he will play college football

Line failure leads to 100,000 gallons of discharged wastewater

Port Arthur Police: Shots fired at Lakeview Palms leads to woman’s arrest

Local

Port Arthur Police: Mother arrested for helping son avoid fatal hit-&-run investigation for 2 years

Beaumont

West Brook’s Bryce Anderson announces where he will play college football

Local

Line failure leads to 100,000 gallons of discharged wastewater

Local

Port Arthur Police: Shots fired at Lakeview Palms leads to woman’s arrest

Local

See what’s coming to Port Arthur: City Wide Evening of Hope & downtown holiday celebration approved

Local

Red’s Liquor finds tap in Nederland; family owned enterprise growing in region

Columns

MONIQUE BATSON — When it comes to COVID vaccines, plug into science instead of social media

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Tips can lead to arrests; vital for police response

High School Sports

Sharks tandem Lukas Blood & Alexander Jackson looking to build contender

Groves

PHOTO — Port Neches-Groves ISD on track to help community

Local

PHOTO — Port Arthur Police Department awards back-to-school money to local schools

community

PHOTO FEATURE — Marine killed in battle receiving Port Arthur plaque

High School Sports

Young Sharks team ready for challenge and ready to stack some wins

Local

Judge: Some evidence in Jake’s Fireworks case may be inadmissible

Business

Motiva answers questions about stalled Port Arthur downtown renovations

Business

The Cheesecake Factory shares update on Port Arthur location rumor

community

Group aims to bring residents’ concerns to Port Arthur Police; Chief says he is listening

community

New Nederland councilman’s first meeting follows COVID diagnosis

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: July 26-August 1

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: July 28-August 3

Beaumont

Free monthly telephonic legal advice for SETX veterans

Local

Port Arthur’s COVID Vaccine Clinic announces extended hours; Health Dept. reports 2nd local death this week

Beaumont

2 arrests & 30,000 Ecstasy tablets follow I-10 traffic stop

Local

Trial date set for daughter in Sartin’s Seafood founder’s killing