August 6, 2021

María Isabel Ibarra de la Rosa

By PA News

Published 6:36 pm Friday, August 6, 2021

María Isabel Ibarra de la Rosa, 95, of Nederland, passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

She was born September 3, 1925, in Monclova, Coahuila, Mexico to María Alarcón and Tomás Ibarra.

Known as Isabel, or “Chabela,” to family and friends, she led a remarkable life.

Raised in her beloved village of Río Bravo, Coahuila, Isabel began working in the local textile mill as a teenager eventually moving to the nearby Allende mill.

Supervisors were so impressed with her looming skills and memory of fabric patterns that they assigned her the most complicated tasks.

To her coworkers and supervisors, Isabel was intelligent, dedicated, and reliable.  However, without hesitation, those who knew her mostly described Isabel with one word: kind.

The love of children and family as well as her concern for others always guided her decisions. She selflessly helped care for her terminally ill mother while working long hours on little sleep.

Isabel met her future husband, Alfredo, at the Allende mill and moved to the United States in 1957 after their wedding.

She always understood the importance of an education. Isabel loved learning as a youngster, but her schooling involuntarily ended after fifth grade due to family needs.

She later related the pain of watching her classmates return to school while she stayed home. This event created a passion within Isabel to seek a higher education for all her children.

Consequently, all four children received bachelor’s degrees and two of them also earned master’s degrees. To her grandchildren, she is known simply as “Abuelita.”

Isabel was the tremendous cook who always prepared their favorite meals. She was the grandmother who loved them unconditionally, providing support and words of encouragement along with hugs and kisses.

Isabel was humble and always felt that her life was unremarkable. Yet, the love and the guidance that she provided throughout her life prove that she was extraordinary. Always kind, always selfless, and always loving, her impact will be felt for many generations to come.

Survivors include her children, Alfred de la Rosa, Jr. and wife, Lizzette Rivera, of Nederland; Tomás de la Rosa and wife, Mary Anne Leuchs-de la Rosa, of Baytown; Arturo de la Rosa and fiancé, María Libertad Vázquez, of Nederland; and María Alvara de la Rosa Smith and husband, Andrew Smith, Sr., of Houston; grandchildren include Sara de la Rosa; Angela de la Rosa; Tomás I.A. de la Rosa; Isabel de la Rosa; Frederick de la Rosa; Loren Smith; Andrew Smith, Jr.; Breanna de la Rosa; Roberto de la Rosa; and Samya de la Rosa; brother, Fidencio Ibarra of Saltillo, of Coahuila; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alfredo de la Rosa, Sr.; brothers, Juan, José, Guadalupe, Heriberto, and Victor Ibarra; sisters, Andrea Ibarra Mora and Socorro Ibarra de López; and granddaughter, Christiane de la Rosa.

A gathering of Mrs. de la Rosa’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m., Monday, August 9, 2021, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

Her funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Broussard’s, with her internment to follow at Memory Gardens of Jefferson County, Nederland.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Odis Wayne Gossett for his care and compassion. We would also like to thank her various caretakers throughout the years.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 12345 North Lamar Boulevard, Suite 200, Austin, Texas 78753.

Please observe social distancing guidelines. By attending any public event, you are acknowledging the risk of exposure to the Coronavirus.

Please follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control: cdc.gov.

