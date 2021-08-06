expand
August 6, 2021

By PA News

Published 6:38 pm Friday, August 6, 2021

Ray Charles Sourdellia, 63, of Groves passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas.

Ray was born on January 13, 1958 in Port Arthur, Texas to Wanda Chassion Sourdellia and Lucien L. Sourdellia.

He was a lifelong resident of Groves and he was of the Catholic Faith.

Ray graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1976. He retired from Gulf States Utilities and most recently, he was a bus driver for Hotard.

Ray was a loving person who will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lucien and Wanda Sourdellia, and his brother, Dr. Ron Sourdellia.

Ray is survived by his sister, Phyllis Lofton of Nederland, his nephew, Jon Paul Sourdellia and his wife, Jennifer and their daughter, Abigail Sourdellia.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

A private service will be held by the family at later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the following GoFundMe account to help with final expenses: https://gofund.me/4b628070

