August 7, 2021

City, PAISD agree to extend outsourced crossing guard program

By Monique Batson

Published 12:28 am Saturday, August 7, 2021

A program to outsource school crossing guards for the Port Arthur Independent School District will continue after the City Council and PAISD Board of Trustees approved the interlocal agreement this week.

On July 28, Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso sent a request to the council asking for the continuation of a program where the city and school each split the cost for crossing guard services “for the benefit of PAISD and the city of Port Arthur.”

It’s a program the departments have utilized for years, said PAISD Superintendent Mark Porterie.

“We used to have crossing guards that were employed by the city,” he told Port Arthur Newsmedia at Thursday’s school board meeting.

Under the agreement, the city and school district will each pay $50,000 to Michigan-based Kelly Services. The crossing guards will be paid $14.95 per hour.

The locations and hours as set by PAISD are:

  • 7th and Dequeen from 7:15 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • 300 10th Street from 7:15 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.
  • 36th Street and 5th Ave. from 7:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.
  • 39th Street and 5th Ave. from 7:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.
  • Lewis Dr. and Lakeview Ave. from 7:15 a.m. to 8:20 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Imhoff from 7:15 a.m. to 8:20 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • 4401 Ferdale from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sunken Court from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.
  • 1300 Texas Ave. from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.
  • 1023 Ave Lincoln Ave. from 7:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.
  • 2200 Jefferson Drive from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • 5900 Jade Ave. and 58th Street from 7:15 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • 1500 Lakeshore Dr. from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Florescent vests that read “Crossing Guard” will be provided by the contractor, whereas PAPD will provide training.

 

