August 7, 2021

KATHIE'S KORNER — Kathie Deasy

KATHIE’S KORNER — Don’t Forget Your Angel

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Saturday, August 7, 2021

Angels are called names that are action and describers as well as proper names.

Examples are Messenger, Warriors, Guardians, Star, Defender, Preserver, Protector, Watcher, Commander, fire, Flame of Fire and Praisers.

Gabriel, (Heavenly Messenger), spoke to Daniel, explaining to him his visions after hearing a voice by the river Ulai. When he appeared, Daniel was frightened and fell on his face (Daniel 8:15, 16 & 17 Amplified Bible)!

We can detect the appearance of some of the messengers and warriors because they have an amazing presence about them.

As we can see, Messengers and Warriors are frightening to humans, then and now. I want the angels to be awesome as they defend, accompany and preserve me (Daniel 9: 21 & 22 Amplified Bible).

Daniel had special visitations concerning visions and dreams, and from that time on he was called the King’s Seer.

Gabriel announced the birth of John the Baptist to Zachariah (also frightened at the sight of the angel) and to Mary regarding the birth of Jesus. Gabriel charged Zachariah the name John for the child.

“I stand in the very presence of God to talk to you and bring you this good news” (Luke 1: 11, 12, 13 & 19 Amplified Bible)

To be continued …

 

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.

 

