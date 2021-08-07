expand
Ad Spot

August 7, 2021

Ava Graves introduces the seven Diamond Conference Leading Ladies Honorees at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center Friday. (Monique Batson/The News)

See which “Leading Ladies” were honored at Diamond Conference luncheon

By Monique Batson

Published 12:36 am Saturday, August 7, 2021

Seven local leaders were honored Friday for their faith, service and work in the community.

The Diamond Conference Leading Ladies Honorees Luncheon was presented by Christian Faith Women of Virtue Inc., led by Port Arthur Councilwoman and Rev. Charlotte Moses.

The honorees were first announced in June, and on Friday were treated to a candlelit event at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center.

Each was introduced by Ava Graves, the first African American Jefferson County Democratic Chair. The guest speaker was Evangelist Vonda Yates, and a welcome was given by Port Arthur Councilwoman Ingrid Holmes.

“They are virtuous women,” Holmes told the crowd. “They are women who are constantly busy doing tasks and loving their families and others, as well. They’re superwomen who juggle all the things and seem to do it with such grace and poise.”

Holmes said she was quoting scripture, but that each of the honorees represented it.

Graves introduced each women with short biographies on their education, family members and advice shared by each for those in the community.

Pat Avery

Pat is the CEO and President of the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce. Her advice is for women to never doubt their abilities.

Debra Ambroise

Debra recently retired from the City of Port Arthur Transit Administration. Her advice: You are a child of God so stand up straight.

Doreen Badeaux

Doreen works with the Port Arthur International Seafarers Center and the Apostleship of the Sea USA. Her advice: Love the Lord and keep his commandments to unlock the door to sincere happiness and inner peace.

Dr. Brenda Coleman

Brenda is an assistant principal at Memorial High School. Her advice is to be true to yourself and God. Always be hopeful because God loves us and assures us that you will never fail.

Lillie Broussard

Lillie is retired from the Mark Stiles Government Facility. Her advice is to stay in the word of God, share the word of God, be faithful to the word of God, stay prayerful, and love one another.

Dr. Michelle Snoodgrass

Michelle is an instructional coach for PAISD. Her advice: Believe in the person — wife, mother, cousin, daughter, friend, employee — you desire to be. Trials, setbacks and failures will come. Do not sit or quit.

Pam Trosclair

Pam is the marketing/events coordinator for MobilOil Credit Union. Her advice is to always do and share what you love by being a role model.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Jimmy Johnson takes place where he belongs in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Port Arthur Police: Mother arrested for helping son avoid fatal hit-&-run investigation for 2 years

MARK PORTERIE — Curriculum strength, student safety key for PAISD success

Nederland man indicted for threatening to post explicit videos of woman

College/Pro Sports

Jimmy Johnson takes place where he belongs in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Local

Port Arthur Police: Mother arrested for helping son avoid fatal hit-&-run investigation for 2 years

Local

Nederland man indicted for threatening to post explicit videos of woman

Local

See which “Leading Ladies” were honored at Diamond Conference luncheon

Local

Woman stabbed Friday night in Port Arthur; police say suspect identified

Groves

Nederland, Groves Police busy with motorcycle crash & low speed chase

Local

City, PAISD agree to extend outsourced crossing guard program

Education

PAISD looking at new technology to engage students, boost scores

Local

Port Arthur man, 17, indicted for Beaumont robbery

Local

ON THE MENU — Community turns to Cajun Ventures for catering & deer season

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS — Caring Friends to meet at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Groves

Pads come on as training camp kicks off “when contact occurs, some of them can back up what they have been talking and some back down”

Beaumont

West Brook’s Bryce Anderson announces where he will play college football

Local

Line failure leads to 100,000 gallons of discharged wastewater

Local

Port Arthur Police: Shots fired at Lakeview Palms leads to woman’s arrest

Local

See what’s coming to Port Arthur: City Wide Evening of Hope & downtown holiday celebration approved

Local

Red’s Liquor finds tap in Nederland; family owned enterprise growing in region

Columns

MONIQUE BATSON — When it comes to COVID vaccines, plug into science instead of social media

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Tips can lead to arrests; vital for police response

High School Sports

Sharks tandem Lukas Blood & Alexander Jackson looking to build contender

Groves

PHOTO — Port Neches-Groves ISD on track to help community

Local

PHOTO — Port Arthur Police Department awards back-to-school money to local schools

community

PHOTO FEATURE — Marine killed in battle receiving Port Arthur plaque

High School Sports

Young Sharks team ready for challenge and ready to stack some wins