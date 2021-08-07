expand
August 7, 2021

Brisket from Cajun Ventures is prepared for catering. (Chris Moore/The News)

ON THE MENU — Community turns to Cajun Ventures for catering & deer season

By Chris Moore

Published 12:20 am Saturday, August 7, 2021

BRIDGE CITY — Jacob Junot has worked around the food industry for several years. He spent many years as salesman for Cisco providing food for restaurants. On the side, he ran a deer processing business out of a shop at his home.

Last year, he opened Cajun Ventures at 1925 Texas Avenue in Bridge City. The location offers catering services as well as plates and deer processing.

“This is something that I always wanted to do, so we took a chance and did it,” he said. “I have been in foods sales for the last 20 years. I always wanted to do it myself.”

Cajun Ventures offers meals like Cajun meatballs. (Courtesy photo_

Junot made a name for himself locally by running catering out of the shop at his house in Mid County for nearly a decade.

“I got a degree in meat processing and business management,” he said. “I went to college for this. I was also a butcher and meat manager for Sam’s Club in Beaumont for about eight years.”

While deer season is busy for Junot and his company, he finds time to get some hunting in. Junot said over the last decade, he has cultivated a good customer base.

“Last year, we did pretty good,” he said. “We probably did over 1,000 deer and we just started out.”

While some processors only give you back the same weight of meat you bring, Junot said he goes ice chest for ice chest.

“I don’t mix their deer meat with anyone else’s,” he said. “We do one at a time. I do know other processors and they debone people’s deer and get a weight and throw it in with everybody else. I don’t do that.”

Cajun Ventures caters meals for approximately 150 people a day.

Junot said the shrimp and crab etouffee are the most popular dishes on the menu.

Cajun Ventures is located at 1925 Texas Avenue in Bridge City. (Chris Moore/The News)

“Gumbo is also very popular,” he said. “We sell tons of gumbo during the holidays. We sell it by the gallon and by the quart. We sell a lot of brisket and smoked pork chops.”

Cajun Ventures typically caps catering at about 400 people, but Junot said depending on the meals and the notice, they can handle a little more.

“We did a wedding in Louisiana for 400 people,” he said.

Junot also said he does a lot of catering for the Nederland Independent School District and other local businesses and groups.

He is content with his Bridge City location but would like to open a location in Mid County or move the entire business there in the future.

“I love Bridge City and the people there are good to me,” he said. “I am from Mid County and at some point, I would like to ease back this way.”

Cajun Ventures is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information call 409) 792-5160 or email cajunventures@gmail.com.

