expand
Ad Spot

August 7, 2021

Devien Cohea (Courtesy photo)

Port Arthur man, 17, indicted for Beaumont robbery

By PA News

Published 12:20 am Saturday, August 7, 2021

A 17-year-old Port Arthur male was indicted this week following the armed robbery of a Beaumont store.

A Jefferson County grand jury handed down the indictment for a charge of aggravated robbery to Devien Cohea for an incident that reportedly occurred Jan. 21.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Beaumont police were called to Amigo’s Gas Station, 1695 College St., in reference to an auto theft. While there officers found a man was robbed at gunpoint and his white Nissan Titan stolen.

Video surveillance showed a black Ford Expedition pull into the parking lot and two males get out and demand the owner of the Nissan out of his vehicle at gunpoint.

The males then leave the parking lot along with the Ford Expedition, the document read.

On Feb. 2, multiple armed robberies and shootings were reported throughout the city of Beaumont. And on Feb. 3, a BPD officer stopped a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle believed to be involved in the robberies and shootings.

Officers allegedly identified Cohea as the driver of the vehicle and he reportedly made a statement about involvement with the January crime.

Cohea remains in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility with bonds totaling $1.2 million for a series of charges including seven counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft of a firearm and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur man, 17, indicted for Beaumont robbery

ON THE MENU — Community turns to Cajun Ventures for catering & deer season

RELIGION BRIEFS — Caring Friends to meet at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Pads come on as training camp kicks off “when contact occurs, some of them can back up what they have been talking and some back down”

Local

Port Arthur man, 17, indicted for Beaumont robbery

Local

ON THE MENU — Community turns to Cajun Ventures for catering & deer season

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS — Caring Friends to meet at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Groves

Pads come on as training camp kicks off “when contact occurs, some of them can back up what they have been talking and some back down”

Local

Port Arthur Police: Mother arrested for helping son avoid fatal hit-&-run investigation for 2 years

Beaumont

West Brook’s Bryce Anderson announces where he will play college football

Local

Line failure leads to 100,000 gallons of discharged wastewater

Local

Port Arthur Police: Shots fired at Lakeview Palms leads to woman’s arrest

Local

See what’s coming to Port Arthur: City Wide Evening of Hope & downtown holiday celebration approved

Local

Red’s Liquor finds tap in Nederland; family owned enterprise growing in region

Columns

MONIQUE BATSON — When it comes to COVID vaccines, plug into science instead of social media

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Tips can lead to arrests; vital for police response

High School Sports

Sharks tandem Lukas Blood & Alexander Jackson looking to build contender

Groves

PHOTO — Port Neches-Groves ISD on track to help community

Local

PHOTO — Port Arthur Police Department awards back-to-school money to local schools

community

PHOTO FEATURE — Marine killed in battle receiving Port Arthur plaque

High School Sports

Young Sharks team ready for challenge and ready to stack some wins

Local

Judge: Some evidence in Jake’s Fireworks case may be inadmissible

Business

Motiva answers questions about stalled Port Arthur downtown renovations

Business

The Cheesecake Factory shares update on Port Arthur location rumor

community

Group aims to bring residents’ concerns to Port Arthur Police; Chief says he is listening

community

New Nederland councilman’s first meeting follows COVID diagnosis

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: July 26-August 1

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: July 28-August 3