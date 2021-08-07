expand
August 7, 2021

RELIGION BRIEFS — Caring Friends to meet at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

By PA News

Published 12:16 am Saturday, August 7, 2021

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 East Fifth St., is featuring “Happy Hour Bible Study” at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor will be Vanilla Marie Chillow. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 East Fifth St., continues its teaching series “From Babylon to Timbuktu” during the 11 a.m. Sunday morning worship. The director of evangelism and counseling Rev. Harry Abrams Jr. is the presenter of the series. For more information, call 409-983-7654. The church is practicing the social distancing and mask wearing recommendations given by the Center for Disease Control. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Caring Friends, a gathering of women of all faiths joined together in the friendship and love of Christ, will hold its monthly luncheon at 11 a.m. Friday/Aug. 13 at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, 2729 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. The guest speaker is Dr. Michael Prioux with a topic of women’s health. Guests may order from the menu. For more information, call 409-722-0951.

Religion announcements must be submitted by 5 p.m. Thursday to appear in the Saturday publication. Announcements may be emailed to panews@panews.com or sent to Port Arthur News, 2349 Memorial Blvd. Please provide a contact number to The News in case questions arise.

