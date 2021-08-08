CHRISTUS Health System outlines decision to restrict visitors due to COVID suge

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System, in response to the latest surge in COVID-19 infections, will not allow visitors at CHRISTUS facilities effective Monday (Aug. 9).

The only exceptions are one support person allowed for labor & delivery patients and end-of-life situations.

“We continue to carefully consider and evaluate policies that are critical to our mission and support the high-quality care we provide to all patients, no matter their medical need,” a CHRISTUS statement reads.

“These changes help us to maintain safe environments for our patients, visitors and Associates.”

Waqar Ahmad, vice president of medical affairs for CHRISTSUS, said the restrictions became “vitally necessary” due to a rapidly rising number of patients in the hospital.

“Today, we have 77 COVID patients receiving care in our main hospital,” Ahmad said of Sunday. “Of those, only 4 have been vaccinated. It’s so important that those who are able to get vaccinated do so, as soon as possible.”

CHRISTUS encourages communities to continue steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19: