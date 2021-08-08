expand
Ad Spot

August 9, 2021

Man stabbed in pelvic area; Port Arthur Police identify suspect

By PA News

Published 10:01 pm Sunday, August 8, 2021

Port Arthur Police are investing a Sunday evening altercation that sent a man to the hospital with a stab wound to his pelvic area, authorities said.

Officers responded to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday after learning of the stabbing and were told it occurred in the 4000 block of Memorial Boulevard.

Sgt. George Clark said officers spoke with a male in the emergency room who “sustained a single stab wound to the pelvic area,” adding the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

According to Clark, a suspect’s identity is known, and the suspect provided officers a statement at a separate location.

“No arrest was made at this time as both the victim’s and suspect’s stories were conflicting,” Clark said.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the stabbing.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Man stabbed in pelvic area; Port Arthur Police identify suspect

Port Arthur Police Department honors fallen Beaumont officer

CHRISTUS Health System outlines decision to restrict visitors due to COVID suge

Port Arthur ISD looking at new technology to engage students, boost results

Local

Man stabbed in pelvic area; Port Arthur Police identify suspect

Local

Port Arthur Police Department honors fallen Beaumont officer

Local

CHRISTUS Health System outlines decision to restrict visitors due to COVID suge

Education

Port Arthur ISD looking at new technology to engage students, boost results

Local

Port Arthur man, 17, indicted following Beaumont gas station armed robbery

Local

ON THE MENU — Community turns to Cajun Ventures for catering & deer season

Local

City, Port Arthur ISD extend outsourced crossing guard program, detail safety measure for students

High School Sports

Pads come on as training camp kicks off in Port Arthur, Mid County

Columns

CHRIS DUQUE — Get your Nederland tax, school & road work update

College/Pro Sports

Jimmy Johnson takes place where he belongs in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Local

Port Arthur Police: Mother arrested for helping son avoid fatal hit-&-run investigation for 2 years

Local

Nederland man indicted for threatening to post explicit videos of woman

Local

See which “Leading Ladies” were honored at Diamond Conference luncheon

Local

Woman stabbed Friday night in Port Arthur; police say suspect identified

Groves

Nederland, Groves Police busy with motorcycle crash & low speed chase

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS — Caring Friends to meet at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Beaumont

West Brook’s Bryce Anderson announces where he will play college football

Local

Line failure leads to 100,000 gallons of discharged wastewater

Local

Port Arthur Police: Shots fired at Lakeview Palms leads to woman’s arrest

Local

See what’s coming to Port Arthur: City Wide Evening of Hope & downtown holiday celebration approved

Local

Red’s Liquor finds tap in Nederland; family owned enterprise growing in region

Columns

MONIQUE BATSON — When it comes to COVID vaccines, plug into science instead of social media

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Tips can lead to arrests; vital for police response

High School Sports

Sharks tandem Lukas Blood & Alexander Jackson looking to build contender