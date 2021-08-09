Local school cancels volleyball game this week due to COVID-19 outbreak
A local school elected to cancel an upcoming volleyball scrimmage after four players tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Monday.
Port Neches-Groves Superintendent Mike Gonzalez told Port Arthur Newsmedia the district canceled Tuesday’s volleyball match between PNG and West Brook.
“We had a few kids that tested positive, and there was no point in trying to put anyone else in a position where they could be subjected to COVID,” he said.
“We are just trying to be really careful right now, especially since they are just scrimmages.”