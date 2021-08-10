expand
Ad Spot

August 11, 2021

Marsha Ann Clause

Marsha Ann Clause

By PA News

Published 4:37 pm Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Marsha Ann Clause of Hockley, Texas, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021 at her home with her loving husband, Larry Clause, at her side.

She was born December 7, 1951, in Painsville, OH.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Odie Simmons and Patricia Chaplin, her sister Lynn Cornelkl, brothers David Simmons and Tom Simmons.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Larry Clause, Son Dan Burleson and wife Krista of the Woodlands, TX; and step-son Chad Clause of League City, TX; Four grandchildren Tate and Addie Burleson, Cayden and Kaitlyn Clause.

Marsha enjoyed spending time with family and friends, shopping and going to the casino with her husband.

She will be dearly missed by all.

Funeral services will be at Clayton-Thompson Funeral Home, 5200 West Parkway, Groves, Texas 77619 on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Visitation will be from 11am to 1pm; Service will begin at 1 pm and burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3900 Twin City Hwy, Groves, Texas.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Neighbors surprised when quiet Port Arthur neighborhood rocked by violence, killing

Possible category one hurricane forming; forecasters outline timeline for impact

2 deaths, 42 COVID cases reported in Mid & South County

Nederland motorcyclist dies days after recent crash, police say

Local

Neighbors surprised when quiet Port Arthur neighborhood rocked by violence, killing

Local

Possible category one hurricane forming; forecasters outline timeline for impact

Local

2 deaths, 42 COVID cases reported in Mid & South County

Local

Nederland motorcyclist dies days after recent crash, police say

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial’s C-Jay Cunanan leads band by example through personal discipline

Lifestyle

PHOTO GALLERY — Plaque unveiled to honor Port Arthur Marine Lt. Adam Ernest Simpson Jr. killed in Vietnam

Local

Federal grand jury indicts another person in Jake’s Fireworks case

Groves

Groves police arrest 2 men with reportedly more than kilo of meth

High School Sports

Memorial sack expert Christian Thomas shares why it’s so important to arrive at “money time”

Local

Port Arthur Police: Man stabbed in pelvic region doesn’t want criminal case pursued

Beaumont

Alleged thief caught when Chick-fil-A sauce falls from pants

Lifestyle

PHOTO GALLERY — Golden Triangle Emergency talks adopt-a-senior program

Local

911 gets call of person running down street; Port Arthur Police now working homicide investigation

Local

Woman stabbed in Port Arthur is pressing charges, police say

High School Sports

Nederland’s Katie Perez ready for big senior season; even spent summer vacation working out

Columns

ASK A COP — What to do if you are in a crash on private property

Check this Out

Locals mourn loss, share stories of “kind and friendly” Msgr. Ken Greig

Education

PNGISD Superintendent: Classroom sanitizing, other COVID-protection measures will continue

Local

Port Arthur man opts for jury trial over shooting death plea; August jury trials canceled

Local

Former Nederland councilman talks COVID death of family member

Beaumont

Vehicles crash into active construction zone, 1 construction worker killed

Local

Tropical storm development increases, according to National Weather Service

Check this Out

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING: Check out True Scoops, Avocado reset, Zyn & Piedaho

Local

National Weather Service updates tropical system timeline, potential threat to Southeast Texas