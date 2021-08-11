2 deaths, 42 COVID cases reported in Mid & South County

The Port Arthur Health Department on Wednesday morning announced the COVID-related death of two local residents.

The victims include a Nederland man between 65-70 years old and a Port Arthur man between 75-80 years old, and both had underlying health conditions, the department said.

Also Wednesday morning, officials announced an additional 42 positive cases were diagnosed Tuesday. Of those, eight are from Port Arthur, 14 are from Groves, 11 are from Nederland and nine from Port Neches.

Vaccines are available at the Texas Artist’s Museum, 3501 Cultural Center Drive in Port Arthur.

You may contact the City of Port Arthur Health Department’s COVID line at (409) 983-8880 for additional information and guidance on test sites. Please call (409) 332-6125 for information about the COVID Vaccines.