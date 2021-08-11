expand
August 11, 2021

Federals agents said they determined Jake’s Fireworks, in Nederland, operated as a front for Right Price Chemicals.

Federal grand jury indicts another person in Jake’s Fireworks case

By Chris Moore

Published 12:38 am Wednesday, August 11, 2021

A tenth person has been indicted in a case involving a Nederland business raid last summer.

A federal grand jury indicted Gary Wayne Landry on three counts in what the government alleges is a national drug ring. According to documents obtained by Port Arthur Newsmedia, Landry surrendered to the United States Marshals Office Friday. U.S. District Court Judge Thad Heartfield ordered Landry be released pending future hearings.

Landry’s three charges stem from an investigation involving a search of Jake’s Fireworks and Right Price Chemicals in July 2020.

Nine people were initially charged in the case, including Joseph Daughtry, Sandra Daughtry and their son Jake Daughtry.

On July 15, 2020, law enforcement agencies searched Jake’s Fireworks and Right Price Chemicals, which is owned by Jake Daughtry and operated out of the fireworks shop on Twin City Highway near Spurlock Road. Following the raid, the U.S. government released indictments for nine suspects on allegations Daughtry and the other defendants knowingly distributed 1,4 butanediol for human consumption.

Read here for judge’s comments concerning Jake’s Fireworks evidence.

The chemical is more commonly referred to as BDO. The chemical can be used recreational drug and as a date-rape drug. The product was sold at the Nederland location and on the company’s website.

The chemical is legally sold as an industrial cleaner.

Employees Jordan Lee King, Austin Dial, Tanner Jorgensen; all of Nederland; Kip Daughtry, of Vidor, and Jesse Hackett, of The Woodlands, were also arrested and charged. Joshua Wisneant was arrested in connection with the case.

The government alleges that two deaths on the east coast are linked to the BDO sold by Right Price Chemicals.

Defense attorneys said their clients sold the chemical, along with many others, for their intended purposes.

A trial for all of the defendants is set for the fall.

The prosecution said the trial could take at least three weeks with more than 50 witnesses.

According to the indictment, Landry could also be liable for $8,637 if found guilty. The amount is part of nearly $6 million the defendants would be collectively liable for based on their charges.

