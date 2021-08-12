expand
August 13, 2021

3 Memorial students test positive for COVID

By PA News

Published 3:52 pm Thursday, August 12, 2021

Port Arthur Independent School District is informing staff and students that three Memorial High School students tested positive for COVID-19.

The news came Thursday, the second day of the 2021-2022 school year.

According to information from the district, immediate steps were implemented in their emergency response plan to minimize the impact.

The district will sanitize and disinfect the campus to keep employees and students healthy and safe.

Actions take by the district, according to its social media announcement, include:

  • The students have been quarantined.
  • PAISD has communicated directly with specific employees and students whoa are believed to have come in contact directly with these three students.
  • PAISD will follow the latest CDC recommendations for cleaning and disinfecting facilities, including the use of ventilating fans and open doors/windows to increase air circulation in the school.
  • PAISD will continue to emphasize the necessity to wear masks and maintain social distancing to all extents possible.
  • PAISD will continue to encourage al eligible students and staff members to vaccinate themselves to help protect them from the impact of the virus.

For more information, call 409-984-4000 or email melissa.oliva@paisd.org

