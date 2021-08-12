expand
August 13, 2021

Barbara Ann Hopkins

By PA News

Published 4:55 pm Thursday, August 12, 2021

Barbara Ann Hopkins was born on October 16, 1940 in St. Martinville, LA.

She was the oldest of seven children born to Arnold Joseph & Elvidge Lucy Greig.

The family relocated to Port Arthur, Texas where she resided for 79 years until her passing on August 4, 2021.

She will be missed by her husband, Charles Hopkins; five children: Gilbert Alpough, Jeffrey Alpough (Lisa), Thomas Alpough, Sr., Letitia Armstrong, and Kimberly Broussard; two stepdaughters: Denise White (Robert) and Charlene Hopkins; two sisters: Corinne Madeline Hardy (Golden-decd.) and Marvel Marie Allison (Kermit); one brother: Bertrand Gerard Greig (Susan); 21 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Service will be 10 a.m. Saturday August 14, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church, 3617 Gulfway Drive, Port Arthur, Texas, 77642 with viewing from 8 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.

Due to covid restrictions masks are mandatory and social distancing is required.

