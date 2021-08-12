Spill in Port Arthur followed deputy noticing 18-wheeler leak

A portion of highway remained closed as of 7:45 p.m. Thursday due to a chemical leak from an 18-wheeler.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy working traffic near Texas 82 and Texas 87 noticed an 18-wheeler was leaking and stopped the vehicle and notified authorities.

Duriso said the incident is not a leak at a local refinery.

No injuries were reported and officials do not anticipate calling for any evacuations.

Port Arthur Fire Department issued a statement to residents of a chemical spill and road closure at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday.

The traffic circle at Texas 82 and Texas 87 was shut down due to the spill and the public is asked to avoid the area and also avoid all north and south traffic on Texas 82 at the circle.

