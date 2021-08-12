expand
Ad Spot

August 13, 2021

Spill in Port Arthur followed deputy noticing 18-wheeler leak

By PA News

Published 6:28 pm Thursday, August 12, 2021

A portion of highway remained closed as of 7:45 p.m. Thursday due to a chemical leak from an 18-wheeler.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy working traffic near Texas 82 and Texas 87 noticed an 18-wheeler was leaking and stopped the vehicle and notified authorities.

Duriso said the incident is not a leak at a local refinery.

No injuries were reported and officials do not anticipate calling for any evacuations.

Port Arthur Fire Department issued a statement to residents of a chemical spill and road closure at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday.

The traffic circle at Texas 82 and Texas 87 was shut down due to the spill and the public is asked to avoid the area and also avoid all north and south traffic on Texas 82 at the circle.

A chemical spill is causing traffic diversions in Port Arthur, authorities said.

According to the Port Arthur Fire Department, the traffic circle at Highway 82 and Highway 87 will be shut down until further notice “due to a chemical spill from an 18 wheeler.”

Authorities said to avoid Highway 87 from the Valero Main gate at 1801 W Highway 87 to Highway 82,

Also avoid motorists are to avoid all north and south traffic on 82 at the traffic circle.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur man rises from addiction to minister, writes Christian book along the way

Port Arthur homicide victim’s cause of death unknown; autopsies backed up at county morgue

Hidden treasures, health products & whole lot more found inside The Crow’s Nest

PHOTO GALLERY — Students get started on first day across Nederland ISD

Local

Port Arthur man rises from addiction to minister, writes Christian book along the way

Local

Port Arthur homicide victim’s cause of death unknown; autopsies backed up at county morgue

Business

Hidden treasures, health products & whole lot more found inside The Crow’s Nest

Education

PHOTO GALLERY — Students get started on first day across Nederland ISD

High School Sports

PNG ready for competitive West Orange-Stark squad; quarterback Cole Crippen debuting

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 2-8

Beaumont

Beaumont prisoner dies Thursday after being found unresponsive

Local

Spill in Port Arthur followed deputy noticing 18-wheeler leak

Education

3 Memorial students test positive for COVID

Local

Mother convicted of murder after 18-month-old dies; death linked to meth

High School Sports

Solidifying rosters following scrimmage key for Nederland & Hamshire-Fannett

Education

Port Neches-Groves ISD outlines community track upgrades, timelines

Education

PHOTO GALLERY — Port Arthur students return to school; Superintendent pleads for mask use

Local

Port Arthur teen admits to violent carjacking, may get life sentence

Local

Extended hours Nederland vaccination site planned next week

High School Sports

Titans coach talks scrimmage plan for starters, JV athletes

Local

Neighbors surprised when quiet Port Arthur neighborhood rocked by violence, killing

Local

Nederland motorcyclist dies days after recent crash, police say

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 4-10

Local

Possible category one hurricane forming; forecasters outline timeline for impact

Local

2 deaths, 42 COVID cases reported in Mid & South County

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial’s C-Jay Cunanan leads band by example through personal discipline

Lifestyle

PHOTO GALLERY — Plaque unveiled to honor Port Arthur Marine Lt. Adam Ernest Simpson Jr. killed in Vietnam

Local

Federal grand jury indicts another person in Jake’s Fireworks case