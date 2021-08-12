Extended hours Nederland vaccination site planned next week

NEDERLAND — The City of Nederland is hosting a COVID-19 Vaccination Site at the Nederland Recreation Center (2301 Avenue H) from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 17).

The Port Arthur Health Department will be administering the vaccines.

The vaccination site is open to eligible individuals served by the health department, which includes residents of Nederland, Port Neches, Groves and Port Arthur.

Walk-ins are welcome and appointments are not required.

City leaders strongly urge residents to follow the COVID-19 best practices, including social distancing, washing your hands and wearing a mask.

City leaders said the governor and medical experts have repeatedly stated COVID-19 vaccinations are the best tool to stop the spread of this pandemic.

The Tuesday schedule allows people getting off work at 5 p.m. enough time to go get vaccinated, organizers stress.

Those with questions regarding the vaccines are asked to call the Port Arthur Health Department at 409-983-8874.