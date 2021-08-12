Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 4-10
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Aug. 4 to Aug. 10:
Aug. 4
- Antonio Gilbert, 20, was arrested for warrants, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 6400 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway.
- Criminal Mischief was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- An offence report was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
- Unlawful installation of a tracking device was reported in the 6200 block of Capital.
Aug. 5
- Jacoby Bass, 25,was arrested for warrants, and possession of a controlled substance in the 6900 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Elbert Bass, 34, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6900 block of Gulfway Drive.
- John Nguyen, 30, was arrested for evading arrest or detention using vehicle or watercraft in the 1600 block of Cardinal.
- A theft was reported in the 4800 block of Beaumont.
Aug. 6
- Craig Provost, 56, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3300 block of East Parkway.
- A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Taft.
- An Information Report was completed in the 6800 block of Howe Street.
- An assault was reported in the 2800 block of Pearl.
- A criminal trespass warning was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.
- An assault was reported in the 5800 block of Jefferson.
Aug. 7
- Antonio Yanez, 33, was arrested for unlawful possession of firearm by felon in the 6900 block of Gulfway Drive.
- John Ballard, 28, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of East Parkway.
- Tommy Bolton, 46, was arrested for warrants in the 5600 block of Twin City Highway.
- Joshua Jacobs, 47, was arrested for warrants in the 5600 block of Twin City.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 4700 block of Graves.
Aug. 8
- Trey Davis, 23, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 8100 block of East Texas 73.
Aug.9
- Charles Emerson, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 3400 block of Main.
- Marianita Alamo, 42, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of East Parkway.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
Aug. 10
- Megan Landrum, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 5800 block of Twin City Highway.
- Jon’tae Skinner, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 5000 block of East Parkway.
- An assault was reported in the 2800 block of Pearl.
- Aron Lee, 70, was arrested for warrants in the 6200 block of Gulfway.