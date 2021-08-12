Helen Denise Barideaux was born on January 22, 1958, in Port Arthur, Texas, to the late Melvin and Emma Barideaux.

She was the fourth of nine siblings born to this union.

Helen attended George Washington Carver Elementary School, Woodrow Wilson Junior High School, and was a proud graduate of the Abraham Lincoln High School Class of 1976 where she served as the recording secretary, then later served on the bereavement committee.

As a child, Helen gave her life to Christ while attending St. Mary’s Catholic Church. While there, she sponsored the Catholic Youth Organization (CYO), taught CCD classes, and was an active member of the Knights of Peter Claver Ct. 182.

Although feisty at times, Helen was a very caring person and enjoyed serving family, friends, classmates, and the Port Arthur community.

She was loved by many and never met a stranger. She never had a problem sharing her opinion either!

She began working for Port Arthur Home Health while studying for a Phlebotomy Certification.

Upon receiving this certification, she diligently served as a proud phlebotomist, and it became a lifetime career for her.

She served at CSL Plasma Lab, Sera Care Plasma Lab, and Texas Medical Center of SETX.

Helen was very well known for her culinary skills too.

She could cook a meal that would “make ya wanna slap yo’ mama!”

Her love for preparing and sharing savory home cooked meals, fruit pizza, and pecan candy will be greatly missed!

She was eager to feed or help anyone in need.

Helen departed this earthly life to receive her heavenly reward on Friday, July 30, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents, Melvin Barideaux Sr. and Emma Barideaux; sister, Amy Francois (Christopher); sister, Cheryl Garrett; grandparents, Johnny and Amy Barideaux of New Iberia, La. and Rufus and Harriet Marshall of St. Martinville, La.

Helen leaves to cherish her precious and unforgettable memories: three children, Richard Senegal and Romaya Watler (Richard) of Bethany, OK, and Allona Jackson of Beaumont, Tx; five grandchildren, Julius Charles, Chanel Senegal, Myracle Day, Roriante Parker, and Richard Watler; five sisters, Gloria Barideaux-Boone of Baytown, Tx, Mona Barideaux, Melvina Barideaux-Harris (Lonnie), Pamela Sandifer (George) of Port Arthur, Tx, and Deborah Barideaux-Rowe (Samuel) of Beaumont, Tx; three brothers, Willie Marshall (Cora) of St. Martinville, La., Melvin Barideaux Jr. of Port Arthur, Tx, and Johnny Barideaux (Sophia) of Aurora, CO; a very special uncle, Orien J. Barideaux of New Iberia, La; two godsons, Travis Jacobs and Jerome Green of Port Arthur, Tx; a very special classmate angel who was there at her EVERY beck and call, Sonja Cohea; other special classmates include Barbara Bates, Helen Blue, Blake Foreman, and Cheryll Glover; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, classmates, and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at 11 A.M. in Port Arthur, TX.

Services are entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.